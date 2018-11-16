image
Saturday, November 17th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: PeeCee wants the paparazzi to behave

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: PeeCee wants the paparazzi to behave

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 16 2018, 11.40 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukonedeepveerEntertainmenthollywoodInstagramnick jonasPriyanka Chopraranveer singh
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: PeeCee to visit Jodhpur for wedding prep

Priyanka Chopra treats us with glimpses from the sets of The Sky Is Pink

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding: Size does matter