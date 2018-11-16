Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: PeeCee wants the paparazzi to behave

As we are still coming to terms with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding hangover, another celeb couple - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - are gearing up for their wedding. The two haven’t officially announced their wedding date but looking at the flow of events, they'll soon be hitched for life. We are excited as the Desi Girl is leaving no stone turned for her D-day preparations.

Reportedly, Nick and Priyanka are all set to get married on December 1 in Jodhpur. It is touted to be a grand affair, attended by guests from all around the globe. According to sources, we have learned that that paparazzi has been specially requested to cover the event with some discipline. As there will be an international presence at the wedding, PC wants to make sure everything is in order. Though the exact details about the wedding, like the venue and the date, have been kept under wraps, we are sure it will be announced soon.

Currently, Priyanka and Nick are celebrating their singledom and their pictures are breaking the internet.

View this post on Instagram Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:39am PST

We all know that PeeCee shares a good relationship with the media back home and after her return from Hollywood, she had posed for a picture with a cute message at an event.

We are definitely excited about this union! Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on the Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas wedding.