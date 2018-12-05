Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The bride and Sophie Turner choose different designers for reception

After a grand wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a lavish reception in Delhi on December 4 and both of them looked stunning n their respective avatars. While their reception pictures are doing the rounds, we noticed something unavoidable. On one side the bride, Priyanka Chopra, was spotted donning a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga. Game Of Thrones fame Sophie Turner, who also happens to be PC’s sister-in-law, chose to go the Sabyasachi way. Now that’s undoubtedly the one-fourth of famous celebrity designers under one roof.

Priyanka Chopra looked breathtaking in her highly embroidered glittery lehenga that was paired with a matching choli and dupatta. The actor completed her look with a multi-tiered diamond necklace and earrings. The stunning Sophie Turner wore a Sabyasachi rose gold embroidered lehenga which was paired along with a plain choli and a sheer dupatta. She kept her tresses open that were curled up along with a combination of a gold choker and a mang tikka. How desi of you, Sophie!

It’s a task to decide on who looked better as both of them were decked up at their best. What do you guys think?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies amidst a dreamy wedding celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.