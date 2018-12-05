image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The bride and Sophie Turner choose different designers for reception

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The bride and Sophie Turner choose different designers for reception

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 05 2018, 12.00 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentfashionhollywoodlifestylenick jonasPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas WeddingSophie Turner
nextA whacky title for Jayam Ravi’s school boy drama!
ALSO READ

SOTY 2: Will Tiger Shroff and Will Smith create a storm with their grooves?

Taimur Ali Khan is now among the top newsmakers of 2018

Anil Kapoor opens up on nephew Arjun Kapoor's affair with Malaika Arora