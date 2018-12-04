Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The couple seals it with a romantic kiss amidst their first wedding dance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding pictures are out and have successfully broken the internet in all possible ways. The couple tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in Christian and Hindu ceremonies amidst a dreamy wedding celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. As if the released pictures and videos weren’t enough, we now came across a new romantic video of the couple dancing and kissing. Guys, it’s all things HOT!

People Magazine just dropped some new footage from NickYanka’s Christian wedding and they are literally a match made in heaven. In the video, the couple can be seen gracing the dancefloor - their first couple dance post the wedding. Both Priyanka and Nick seemed to be lost into each other as they burned the dancefloor with their sensual dance moves. Well, that was certainly not about it as the couple added to the hotness with a romantic kiss. We are all melting here!

The dance floor was surrounded by their family and friends and their reactions were so absolutely awestruck. Post their spectacular wedding, the couple is all set to grace a wedding reception in Delhi on December 4 and we can’t wait to see more of them!