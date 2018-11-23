Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The groom celebrates his Thanksgiving with PeeCee and fam

American Singer, Nick Jonas has just landed in India and we all know why! After the grand DeepVeer wedding, it’s now time for our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to walk down the aisle and the preparations are on in full swing!

The moment Nick reached Delhi, India, he was received by PeeCee herself and the actress shared an absolutely romantic picture of them, as they were on their way to home. However, now amidst their wedding preps, the couple along with their families took some time out to celebrate the Thanksgiving Day.

View this post on Instagram Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:53am PST

Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took to their social media accounts and shared a beautiful picture of them with their families, involved in a grand feast and they seemed to have a great time together.

The couple is all set to tie the knot in a lavishly grand celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur and it will be a three-day affair. As per the reports, the couple will get married on December 2 according to the Hindu festivities followed by a Christian wedding on December 3. Well, there’s sangeet and mehendi ceremony too that will take place on November 29 and 30. We absolutely can’t wait to witness this awesomeness!