Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: These extra special details of their ensembles will tear you up

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a much-privatised wedding celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. In an exclusive with People Magazine, the NickYanka wedding pictures finally made their way to the internet and left everyone drooling over the beautiful couple. During their western wedding, the couple looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren special creation with PeeCee donning a stunning white wedding dress and a dapper Nick sporting a black tuxedo.

While fans are going gaga over the couple, their wedding venue and the attires, we stumbled upon a few details from the couple’s wedding attire and it’s all hearts. Ralph Lauren worked on the littlest details for the bride’s gown as instructed by the couple.

Priyanka got the closest moments of her life, highlighted in her gown that included Nick and her parent’s full name along with her wedding date. PeeCee also had a piece of her mother-in-law’s wedding gown, stitched into her own dress. Well, that’s not it! Nick Jonas had the sweetest way to show his affection for the love of his life. The singer added a small piece of lace from the bride’s gown to his tuxedo, embroidered with words ‘My Jaan’. Aren't they the sweetest?