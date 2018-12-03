Entertainment Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Why is Nick Jonas dressed like a rickshaw driver? Divya Ramnani December 03 2018, 7.22 pm December 03 2018, 7.22 pm

Post their much privatised Jodhpur wedding, we spotted the stunning Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas making their first appearance as a married couple at the Jodhpur airport. While Priyanka looked absolutely resplendent in a green saree with gold embroidery all over it, dulha Nick was spotted wearing a khakhi jacket and pants. The singer looked dapper but his look reminded us of the most common feature of Mumbai - that is an auto-rickshaw driver but with an elite twist and that made us wonder why is he dressed up as a rickshaw driver? Well, looks like this is Nick’s way of showing his love for his now second home and sasural Mumbai!

However, Nick is the not only one to pull a rickshaw driver look. Earlier, we had the host and actor, Manish Paul too turning a rickshaw wala for a day to raise funds for a real rickshaw driver and he was quite entertaining. Apart from Manish, actor Rozlyn Khan turned into a rickshaw wali whilst the Mumbai monsoon.

Nick, we appreciate your inspiration behind this look and the fact that you carried it utmost swag. We can’t wait to witness your next look… anticipating it to be something bigger and better.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 as per both Hindu and Christian traditions amidst a low-key private bash. While we still wait for their official wedding pictures with bated breath, the stunning ‘just married’ couple recently dropped in some beautiful pictures from their mehendi and sangeet. The two of them are all set to host two grand receptions in Mumbai and Delhi and we can’t wait!