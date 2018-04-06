Priyanka Chopra oozes action in Quantico's season 3 trailer

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra may be missing from action in her country but now we know why. The latest trailer of her American prime time television show, Quantico is here and it is thrilling as ever. Introducing her character Alex Parrish for the show’s third season, the trailer packs in a punch ushering in a reason to rejoice for Chopra fans who have been sorely missing her at the big screen back home.

The trailer starts with Chopra seductively working in a vineyard tending to grapes. Her voiceover says, “"For three years I have called this my home. A new life of peaceful serenity, a tranquil sactuary full of beauty, love and the simplest of pleasures, a new beginning." Cut to fast cuts of all things good in her life right now like a golden haired baby, a passionate lover and a picturesque vineyard as her work place. But as we all know, Quantico is rarely about peaceful broodings and the voiceover rightfully says so, "But as a trained operative there's one thing I've learnt - I can't let go. Always be prepared." Here we finally see glimpses of Chopra’s action sequences and they look good as ever. Her high kicks and fluid hits promises fans of an action thriller as she will be back in her FBI recruit turned CIA avatar.

The season takes off three years from where it ended in season two but three years have not made much of a difference for her ever active character. The third season will premiere on April 26.