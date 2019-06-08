Rushabh Dhruv June 08 2019, 12.40 pm June 08 2019, 12.40 pm

Being a celebrity is not at all easy. While many of us would love to the stardom and wear those OTT garments, but as they say, there are two sides to the same coin. Recently, the global sensation Priyanka Chopra made it as the cover girl of InStyle Magazine and oh boy, she looked so hot. However, the interesting part about the fashion collaboration was that PeeCee, despite shooting for an international mag, opted for a desi nine-yard and promoted Indian culture. We were quite impressed. However, a section of people trolled Priyanka for her blouse-less saree stint.

The moment Priyanka uploaded a picture of herself draped in a shimmery saree without a blouse, gram users were quick to give her some sanskar. "You look fabulous in saree but the way you are wearing is not related to our culture," wrote one user. "Kuch toh saram karo es desh ki," wrote another one. One user even went ahead and tagged PeeCee 'The uncultured Indian' whereas another one wrote, "It is ok if you cannot make us proud! at least don't represent our culture in this dirty way! Same on you!" On the cover of the magazine, Priyanka was seen wearing a beige saree with intricate golden artwork by Tarun Tahiliani.

While this is not the first time a celebrity has been targeted and trolled for their fashion stint, but this one calls for special attention. As we see a lot of them have called Priyanka Chopra 'uncultured Indian', but the point is - the idea of the blouse wasn't a part of Indian culture before till a woman, Jnanadanandini Debi, popularised it. She did this with an aim to enter the clubs under the British Raj. Yes, women were not allowed to enter clubs blouse-less.