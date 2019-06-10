Rushabh Dhruv June 10 2019, 12.07 pm June 10 2019, 12.07 pm

Priyanka Chopra lost her father Ashok Chopra in 2013. He was suffering from cancer and he breathed his last on June 10. His demise shattered the Quantico star as she shared a very strong bond with her father. Being his death anniversary, Chopra shared a throwback photo of her father and also penned an emotional message stating that she misses him 'inexplicably.'

In the shared photo, we see PeeCee from her childhood days having a gala time with her dad. The picture itself is a soothing one, thanks to the smiling Chopras. Just like a diva, a young PeeCee is seen posing for the lenses while on a tree, whereas daddy dearest is keeping an eye on his little princess. The photo speaks volume on the bond the father and daughter used to share. Currently, Priyanka is in Mumbai with her family and her father's death anniversary can be one of the reasons she might have decided to be here.

Have a look at the sentimental post shared by Priyanka Chopra below:

On the post, it was hubby Nick Jonas who replied with a heart emoji first which was followed by father-in-law Papa Jonas' love filled comment.