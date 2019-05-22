Priyanka Chopra reveals hubby Nick Jonas has had a longer career than her

Divya Ramnani May 22 2019, 10.29 pm May 22 2019, 10.29 pm

It has been a few months since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked down the aisle, but their love story still remains a hot topic of discussion. All the credit goes to NickYanka, who keep spilling secrets on their fairytale-like wedding and their love saga. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Priyanka Chopra revealed the best part of getting married to Nick and that he has been one extremely supportive husband when it came to their professional lives.

She also stated that Nick Jonas has had a longer career than her and that’s the reason he understands how this industry works. The Bajirao Mastani actor said, "The best thing about getting married to someone like Nick is he understands what it takes to have the careers that we do. His career is longer than mine, he's been in the business almost 20-21 years and he knows what it takes. So that was one of the first things I think I fell in love with him.”

Here’s a picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes 2019:

View this post on Instagram 🧡 #Cannes2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 19, 2019 at 7:47am PDT

Remember those pictures of Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra on a boat that sparked rumours of them seeing each other? Priyanka shared an incident from that day too. She said, “We were on a boat with a bunch of our friends, it was the Memorial Day weekend and a bunch of our friends was like don't go to work. I was like maaroing hints, if someone gives me a reason to cancel my meeting, I will cancel it, he's like ignoring, I am like did he hear me, he's ignoring me."

The actor added that Nick later took her aside and told her that he understands how much hard she has worked to be where she is. "He (Nick) told me that he is going to take out our friends for dinner and I finish up my work and come back. I sat back when I was going for my meeting, I said he's hosting our friends and waiting for me to finish. That's when I knew he's a keeper,” said Priyanka.