Priyanka Chopra set to produce her third Marathi venture

Priyanka Chopra may be earning herself a name in Hollywood, but the star has not forgotten Indian cinema. Regional cinema to be precise. The few days that the star spent in the bay, she did a plethora of activities like delivering a lecture in Delhi to performing at an award function, to keeping us updated on social media, but the most important act she seemed to have performed is, to back her third Marathi venture.

The star is reportedly set to produce another Marathi film titled, Firebrand. This comes afterVentilator and Kay Re Rascala. Ventilator had gone on to win the National award.

Firebrand will be directed by Aruna Raje who has won National award for her documentaries. The movie dealing with contemporary relationships will star Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev. One being backed by Chopra, Raje could not hold her happiness, “I’m glad that Priyanka and Madhu Chopra are focusing on regional cinema.”

A source told Mid-day that Priyanka was blown over by the movie’s script, “Priyanka was sold on the story when she first read it a few months ago. During her visit, last month, she worked with Aruna on the final draft of the script, giving her inputs wherever necessary.” As for Priyanka’s mother and producer, Madhu Chopra, she explained why the mother-daughter duo are focusing on regional cinema, “The acceptance of Ventilator reinstated my faith in backing scripts that have high emotional values and are entertaining.”While Chopra continues to act and be part of commercial ventures, she seems to continue her support for off-beat, lesser known projects.