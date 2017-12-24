Priyanka Chopra speaks out on Padmavati row for the first time!

The buzz around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati has suddenly died down but that doesn’t mean it’s still not treading on dangerous waters. The film fraternity came out in support of the film and the cast since its release deferred indefinitely over protests by fringe groups.

Priyanka Chopra is the latest to join the bandwagon but she is a Bhansali favourite too. On the red carpet of Zee Cine awards, she said, “I have an incredible relationship with Sanjay sir and I admire him tremendously. I know that this will come out and I know people will see the art behind it. They just have to make sure that everything is sorted. I will always stand by not just Sanjay sir but also Deepika, Ranveer, and Shahid for the film.’’

Priyanka previously worked with Bhansali, Deepika and Ranveer in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) in which she did an item number but went on to bag a full-fledged role in blockbuster film Bajirao Mastani in 2015.

She is already in talks with the ace director for her next based on the life of poetess Amrita Pritam and poet Sahir Ludhianvi’s called Gusthakiyan. Reports suggest that the makers are still looking for the leading man. However, the confirmation will only come after PeeCee wraps up the shooting for Season 3 of her American TV Show, Quantico. Unlike the first two seasons which had 22 episodes each, Season 3 will have 13 episodes.

On this, Priyanka had earlier said, “I haven’t decided any film yet. (But) Sanjay sir is someone I can’t say no to. He knows my pulse, he knows what I will like to do. Every time we meet we look for things to do together. And hopefully, we will combine something. But I haven’t zeroed in on any film yet.''

Priyanka in in India for a fortnight and already has her itinerary planned which also includes signing on the dotted lines for a Bollywood project.​