Priyanka Chopra takes on NY streets with fashion fresh off the runway

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the third installment of her hit American prime time show Quantico. While the desi girl has become a New York staple, every time she steps out of her apartment, she makes sure she makes heads turn on her causal yet stylish street fashion as she walks down New York’s pavements. The recent ensemble the actress put together reminds us just why she makes us fall for her wardrobe every time.

🌂 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:42am PST

It was drizzly in New York but Chopra was already clothed in the latest fall collection. The look put together by Gigi Hadid’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell saw the actress dressed in a high neck top and black skirt. The striped knitted textured top even featured a slit on her cleavage. Her Yigal Azrouël‘s Fall/Winter 2018 collection skirt featured yet another slit giving Chopra an Angelina Jolie leg moment for the camera. The skirts were featured on the designer’s collection just a week ago at the New York Fashion Week. Staple Christian Louboutin pumps tied the whole look together for Chopra.

Chopra seems to find the New York weather to be the perfect reason for her to play with slits and layers at the same time. For a previous street look, the actress had put together a leather skirt and bulky white sequenced sweater.

The actress is currently on the lookout for a Bollywood comeback movie while producing a few regional movies back home at the same time. She has two Hollywood movies lined up in the kitty namely A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.