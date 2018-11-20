Priyanka Chopra to perform at BFF Isha Ambani's sangeet?

Global actor Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani are best of friends. The two have been there for each other for all the big moments in their lives and their social media handles serve as proof of this. Just recently, Priyanka rang in her bachelorette with her gal pals in Amsterdam and BFF Isha was a part of it too. Now, it’s PeeCee’s turn to be a part of Isha’s big day.

Isha and her fiancé Anand Piramal will be tying the knot on December 12 and ahead of which, the couple will be having a sangeet ceremony. A report by Filmfare states that the ceremony will also see a performance by Priyanka.

A source informed the site that the Quantico star’s performance will be a part of a group and that they have already begun prepping for the big day.

Priyanka was also among the few invitees for Isha’s engagement ceremony held at Lake Como in Italy.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is also gearing up for her own wedding which is reportedly scheduled for December 2. Rumour mills have that the wedding will be a three-day lavish affair that might include a mehndi ceremony on November 29 and sangeet ceremony on November 30.