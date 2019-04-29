Priyanka Chopra to shine at the MET Gala this year, courtesy Nick Jonas

  2. Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is to shine at the MET Gala this year, courtesy Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is to go simple and let his wife Priyanka Chopra shine at the MET Gala this year!

