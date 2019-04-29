Priyanka Chopra to shine at the MET Gala this year, courtesy Nick Jonas

Rushabh Dhruv April 29 2019, 10.03 pm April 29 2019, 10.03 pm

Talk about a fun-filled, yet private wedding, and we will tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had one. Unlike their contemporaries, they ditched the scenic and lavish foreign locations and chose Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan, a palace-like hotel in Rajasthan. As much as we would have liked it, not a single picture from the ceremony was leaked until they themselves revealed some. The arrangements were splendid and all of the bride and the groom's close ones were in attendance. The hoopla around their marriage was so much that even fans gave the two a tag of #NickYanka and it's adorable.

Their love story all started when the couple made a glamorous presence at MET Gala 2017 in their super stylish Ralph Lauren creations. The internet went gaga to see the pair in a single frame for the first time. While Mr Jonas was at his suited-booted best, it was PeeCee's train trench coat themed dress that literally made every fashion critic go WOW. Now, the MET Gala 2019 is just a week away and we all wait to see NickYanka look fashionable at this year's event. But wait... looks like Nick Jonas has some other plan for the big night. Recently in an interaction with ET, Nick said, "To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the MET Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her. So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine." So, hubby dearest is all aiming to make his wife look splendid this year! PURE LOVE!!!!

Earlier, in a chat with E!News, our desi girl's hubby spoke about Priyanka and his first stint at the MET Gala 2017. He said, "That was one of our first dates...but it wasn't even really a date, I don't know how to describe it." Opening up about being a part of the Benefits Committee, he adds, "That's kind of an important thing for us, MET Gala, historically speaking, so to be on the committee this year is great."

Well, all we wait to see what magic the two create this year!