Priyanka Chopra was disappointed that Nick Jonas didn't seal it with a kiss even after she took him home

The hot pairing of global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas is all set to exchange vows on December 2. While the world is waiting for that day with bated breath, we stumbled upon an exclusive interview of the couple with Vogue and let us tell you, the entire NickYanka love-story is no less than a super hit romantic saga. The magazine has just released a sneak peek into what will be their cover interview in January 2019 and it’s full of little stories from Priyanka and Nick’s love life.

The couple has made some of the hottest and spiciest revelations about their relationships in the interview, right from how they met to who made the first move! While all of it is lovely, we couldn’t help but feel for PeeCee when she made the confession about the time when Nick Jonas disappointed her.

Priyanka elaborates that after their third date, which took place in Priyanka's New York apartment, when Nick was about he leave, he didn’t offer to end the night with a kiss. Instead, he just patted her back. That part almost had Priyanka in disbelief.

PeeCee wanted a kiss and all she got was a pat! Nick defends himself saying that Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, was present in the apartment at the time and he wanted to keep it respectful. Ahem!

Such mushy details and superhot chemistry makes our wait for the #NickYanka wedding even more difficult.