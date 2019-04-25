Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Beauty of the Year, feels ‘looks aren’t everything, it’s the confidence’

Rushabh Dhruv April 25 2019, 10.10 am April 25 2019, 10.10 am

Before becoming Mrs. Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was already a global icon. Her small yet impactful roles in Hollywood including Quantico and Baywatch gave our desi girl the much-deserved fame in the West. Not just this, Priyanka also had an awesome career graph and we bet many actresses envy her. Right from winning it big at the Miss World pageant to always flashing a strong style game, PeeCee has always been a symbol of what modern and a fashion-forward girl looks like. She has in these years enthralled the world with her beauty.

In her career into showbiz, the 36-year-old has been part of infinite photo shoots for brand endorsements and fashion magazines. And therefore the actress feels that after seeing the kind of work that is put into those photo shoots, she has realised that 'looks aren't everything'. Recently, international magazine People recognised PeeCee's beauty and gave her the Beauty of the Year Award as part of their Beautiful Issue. With this, she also becomes the first and the only Indian celeb to enjoy this title. On being bestowed the honour, the actor said, “In the world, we live in, the standard of beauty is not really real. And that’s something that we have done to ourselves." "I think I realized what all it takes to actually look the way we do on magazine covers and the work we do. That’s when I realized looks aren’t everything, it’s the confidence with which you walk into a room, it’s the ability to do your job to the best of your capabilities,” she told to People magazine.

Priyanka also explained how her version of wellness revolves around her skincare. "The way that I take care of my skin is to make sure to moisturize every day. I take off all my makeup before I go to bed, and it doesn't have to be really difficult. I think hydration is extremely important, drinking as much water as you can. That is truly the elixir of life."

You rock, PeeCee. More power to you!