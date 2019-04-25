  2. Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Beauty of the Year, feels ‘looks aren’t everything, it’s the confidence’

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Beauty of the Year, feels ‘looks aren’t everything, it’s the confidence’

For desi girl, Priyanka Chopra confidence is everything and looks are not so important!

back
Beauty of the Year AwardBollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodnick jonasPeeCeePriyanka Chopra
nextRanveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result is downright hilarious

within