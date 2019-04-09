Priyanka Chopra’s fans shout ‘My Desi Girl’ upon spotting the global icon

Sachin Gokhale April 09 2019, 4.53 pm April 09 2019, 4.53 pm

Priyanka Chopra’s name is synonymous with global domination. In a career spanning almost 17 years, the former Miss World has achieved heights in the business that her peers can only dream of. Apart from this, talking about her love life, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make headlines every day. Whether the pair is holidaying in a snowy region or flashing lovey-dovey posts on social media, everything about the couple's life is public. Not just this, we also think that her wedding breathed new life into the Jonas Brothers' diminishing musical career. The Jonas Brothers reunited after a hiatus of six years and released the song, Sucker, which featured their better halves. The video became an instant hit because of its visual feast. Soon after one, The Jonas Brothers recently came up with their new song titled Cool.

Amid the same, we now have got our hands on a viral video of Priyanka Chopra where we see her outside Jonas Brothers' concert. Surprisingly, the Indian fans abroad are seen shouting desi girl when they spot PeeCee. Further, in the video, we see the Quantico actor showing her humble side and class. As seen in the clip, Priyanka greets a young girl, even as someone screams out loud calling her My Desi Girl. Not just this, PeeCee also waves in the direction of the screams and moves towards the vehicle which was waiting for her. Soon, many voices start singing My Desi Girl. Have a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, in a report carried by a US tabloid, it was being speculated that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to get divorced. However, all such claims strictly turned out to be mere rumours. A close associate of Priyanka Chopra confirmed saying, “I met them both last week. The vibes between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is so warm, no party pooper can piss on her parade. Tabloids and portals that go any lengths to generate news must be told where to get off.”