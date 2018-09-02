Priyanka Chopra’s father-in-law to be goes under, files for bankruptcy

Fans in India are just getting warmed up to Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra’s beau has been slowly and steadily winning over our hearts one step at a time. Whether it’s that big rock he bought our desi girl or how comfortably he’s slipped into that kurta on his engagement day. We’re surely falling in love with Nick. He seems to have ticked off all the boxes to become Priyanka’s man. He’s handsome, popular, good at his craft and all that. He’s also successful and loaded. Unfortunately though, the same cannot be said of his father. Reportedly, the company that 53-year-old Paul Jonas owns is bankrupt.

That’s right, TMZ reports that the senior Jonas owns a construction and real estate company in New Jersey in the US and has filed for bankruptcy. The portal reported that according to legal docs obtained by them, 'Paul's New Jersey construction and real estate company has over $1 million in debt, including a $268k judgement from a case his company lost.' Reportedly Paul plans to liquidate his company’s assets to meet with cash demands.

While the news comes as a surprise, it gives rise to one pertinent question. Why can’t his very successful sons bail him out? According to Celebrity Net Worth, a website that reports estimates of assets of celebrities, Nick Jonas is worth a solid $25 million dollars. As per our calculation, that’s more than enough money to prevent his father from going bankrupt. The same website estimates Kevin Jonas’ worth at $20 million. Again, enough to bail out his father.While it may be a tough time for Paul Jonas on the financial front, his sons can surely help him weather this storm.