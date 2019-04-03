Priyanka Chopra's latest post is all about Jonas Brothers' next single Cool

Rushabh Dhruv April 03 2019, 4.52 pm April 03 2019, 4.52 pm

Proving all the divorce stories wrong, the much in love couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying their marital bliss. It was only recently that the Jonas Brothers’ band consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas reunited after a break of six years. The trio treated us with their first comeback single Sucker. Surprisingly, it also had their better halves Danielle, Sophie, and Priyanka. The song was a visual treat and became an instant chartbuster.

That being said, if you are the one who loved the Jonas Brothers in Sucker, then there is a piece of good news for you all. Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram and announced the official name of the track and its release date. The song is set to release on April 5. Yup, that's for real. The trio's next single is titled Cool. Elaborating on the post, it features the Jonas Brothers dressed in beachwear, each sporting a pair of sunglasses. COOL, isn't it? Have a look:

As for the Jonas Brothers, their first single Sucker featured in Billboard Hot 100 list and also rocketed to No. 1 on the US iTunes sales chart after it released on March 1. As per a report in Billboard, the last pop song by a lead male act to top Streaming Songs list before Sucker was Ed Sheeran's Perfect in January 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's COOL post comes right after rumours of NickYanka separating after just 4 months of marriage made it to the internet. In a recent report, it was said that Priyanka and Nick are planning to sue OK! magazine for making false claims related to their divorce and baseless allegations about the former's lifestyle.