Priyanka Chopra's maiden Sikkimese production Pahuna gets a release date

Looks like times are good for Priyanka Chopra on the personal and the professional front. On one hand, she’s all set to be a bride in real life, on the other hand, her maiden Sikkimese production Pahuna – The Little Visitors will hit theatres on 7 December.

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and announced the release date of the film which has already won applauds on international platforms.

Produced by Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra under their banner Purple Pebble Pictures, co-produced by Children’s Film Society India (CFSI), the film is directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala. The film is the story of three children bonding together and making a new home for themselves after being separated from their parents while fleeing Nepal during a turmoil.

Starring Ishika Gurung, Anmol Limbu and Sujoy Rai, the film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. In October, it won the Best Film (Jury’s Choice) and a special mention in the international feature film category at this year’s SCHLINGEL International Children’s Film Festival in Germany.

As for Priyanka Chopra, the Quantico star is currently busy with her pre-wedding bash with her friends in the US. She is all set to tie the knot with American singer and actor Nick Jonas in December.

