For any actress, the moment she gets married, she is flooded with questions on embracing motherhood. And global star Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot with beau Nick Jonas last year, is no exception. The couple is currently residing in Paris to grace Joe Jonas and Sophie Tuner’s second wedding but that, in no way, has affected their social media PDA game. Both Nick and Priyanka are making the best out of their stay in the ‘city of love’ and their oh-so-adorable Instagram posts are proof. However, it was PeeCee’s latest post, along with Nick Jonas that added fuel to her never-ending pregnancy rumours.

In the image, Priyanka Chopra could be seen wrapping her arms around hubby Nick, who was spotted touching her belly. Dressed up in a cream-coloured metallic gown with a slit, the Bajirao Mastani actor looked stylish as usual. Nick, on the other hand, was neatly dressed in a light green suit. While this romantic picture is a sight for sore eyes, the comments under her post were on a different tangent. Priyanka Chopra, for probably the nth time, was spammed with comments from fans wondering if she is pregnant.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post with hubby Nick Jonas here:

View this post on Instagram It’s in the air.. ❤ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 27, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

One of the users asked, "Am I the only one thinking she's pregnant?", "She's definitely expecting, added another. One more comment read, "I bet she's pregnant.”

Have a look at some comments under Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

Earlier, in an interview to PEOPLE, Chopra opened on starting a family with Nick Jonas. She was quoted saying, "I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But in 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that. We're both very driven, we love our work, we're married to our work, and we're both very supportive of each other's work. So I'm sure it will happen in an organic way."