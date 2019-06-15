Priyanka Kaul June 15 2019, 3.28 pm June 15 2019, 3.28 pm

When it comes to Priyanka Chopra, the girl has proved to be talent personified. She is a national-award-winning actress, an international singer, a film producer, and a philanthropist. And if all this was any less, the actress also has a good sense of humour. Time and again, she has been applauded for giving witty replies and owning up like a boss. Being the sassy queen she is, the actress keeps her fans updated by posting on her Instagram handle quite often. Recently, she shared a perky video of her, titled 5 life lessons with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It’s a creative take on life, Priyanka style.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Instagram video here:

The video is a humorous take on life while staying fashionable. In the video, Priyanka starts off with a Namaste and says “always be bigger than your skirt” and the camera pans at a heavy skirt that she is wearing. In her second life lesson, the actress says, “Have nothing to hide”, as she turns around to show her back. The saree is one by Tarun Tahiliani.

Her Life tip number three is “Saree, not sorry.” We get our desi girl’s pun here as she is known to love wearing sarees. In the same Instagram post as above, she had quoted, “Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one.”

The fourth life lesson is to "Make some noise", and the actress can be seen humorously tapping her feet as she wears ghungroo on her feet.

For the last one, she starts by chanting Om, while sitting in a meditating position like a guru. The lesson is “When you have differences, patch it up!” Pun intended here too, as she shows the patches on the jeans. She then bursts into laughter while repeating, “I am so funny.” And we agree!