Rushabh Dhruv June 09 2019, 1.57 pm June 09 2019, 1.57 pm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying every bit of their married life. Ever since the two tied the knot, their appearances together just don’t seem to end. It's almost been five months since the two walked down the aisle, but their love story still remains a hot topic of discussion. All the credit goes to NickYanka, who keep their fans updated about their everyday doings. Earlier this week, we told you how Priyanka Chopra is back to the bay for her work commitments and is away from Nick. With this, looks like the man is missing her girl way too much.

Taking to his Instagram account, like a doting husband, Nick posted a cute selfie featuring the love of his life, PeeCee. The Sucker singer captioned the post, 'Missing you' with a heart emoticon. The couple in the picture are seen clicking a selfie with beautiful scenery in the backdrop. Have a look at his post below:

Now, if beau is missing her so much, how can Priyanka not reply to his man. The Quantico babe was quick enough to reply with a cheesy message and wrote, 'Babuuuu! I have so much FOMO! Miss you too' along with a kiss emoji. Oh, with this now we also know that BABU is the petname of Nick. That's so typical desi.

Here, have a look at PeeCee's post below:

We are literally crushing over the couple, #relationshipgoals!