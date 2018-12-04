Priyanka, Nick Wedding Pics: A low down into the couple’s lavish wedding

People Magazine just dropped in NickYanka’s official wedding pictures and we can’t stop obsessing over this beautiful couple! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched on December 1 in a Christian ceremony followed by the Hindu traditions on December 2 and their wedding was no less than a fairytale. These inside pictures are proof. The official website of People Magazine also released a few snippets from the grand Christian wedding and guys, we are quite emotional.

In the video, both, the bride and the groom are seen walking down the aisle with their pretty moms. A dapper Nick Jonas is seen walking hand in hand with his gorgeous mother, Denise Jonas, who looks elegant in her yellow dress. Priyanka Chopra, in her stunning Ralph Lauren bridal gown, walked down the palace stairs with her mother who looked equally beautiful in sky blue attire. Let’s not forget the serene background of the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The bride then reached the altar amidst her beautifully over-length veil to be received by her man, Nick Jonas.

Further, an emotional Joe Jonas hugs his brother aka the groom. Aww! We can also see the Jonas brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie standing beside the altar beaming with joy as they watch the lovely couple take their marriage vows.

We are sure this is just the trailer of an extravagant affair that the beautiful NickYanka wedding was. These pictures and inside videos speak volumes, leaving us craving for more.