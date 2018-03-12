Pune born man wins Oscar for developing a special camera system

Celebrities are not the only ones to win at the Oscars. Those that help capture them in their various roles are also felicitated. These rarely noticed stars are recognized in the technical category. Oscars this time may not see many Indian names on its red carpet but an Indian has struck a chord and even won an award.

Pune born Vikas Sathaye made the country proud when he was honoured with the Scientific and Engineering Academy Award at the Oscars Scientific and Technical Awards this year. The award is given for scientific achievements that produce a definite influence on the advancement of the motion picture industry.

Sathaye won the award along with his team for developing the ‘Shotover K1 Camera System’ which helps in taking stable shots when the camera is mounted at the base of a helicopter. The system which uses six axis set up is primarily used for aerial filming. It helps eliminate any shake the camera may record because of the helicopter giving only steady footage.

The team consisted of three other members apart from Sathaye, who is an embedded systems engineer. His other members included John Coyle, Brad Hurndell and Shane Buckham as the lead electrical and software engineer.

Sathaye’s developed system has been used in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dunkirk, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Sully, Inferno, Captain America: Civil War and others. In Bollywood, it featured in Nikkhil Advani’s D-Day.