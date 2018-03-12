Punjab police goes the Udta Punjab way, advises singers to not use liquor and drugs in lyrics

What Udta Punjab did two years ago, is slowly catching up to the Punjab cops. The fact that pop songs which have mass following in the northern state can be an influencer of the drug menace in the state has finally been realised by the state’s authorities. In a turn of events unlike those seen before the film, Punjab cops are now advising singers from the state to not use words that may encourage drug use, abuse and weapon use.

“We are telling singers that they should understand their social responsibility. As liquor, arms and ammunition are glorified in songs these days, many people, especially the youth, tend to follow them and indulge in criminal activities. We are asking them not to glamourise liquor, weapons or gangsters in their songs or videos,” said Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, Batala SSP.

Tommy Singh played by Shahid Kapoor in the film realised his mistake of his loosely written famous lyrics at end of the film. Now it seems, at the end of two years since the Abhishek Chaubey directorial hit screens, Punjabi singers may finally mend their lyrics too.

The state which jives to the tunes of country grown singers like Yo Yo Honey Singh and Raftar saw its top singers being advised against mentioning objectionable lyrics like liquor, drugs, violence and other illegal activities.

As a part of the police’s new campaign, Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora has directed all district SSPs to meet singers and appeal against the use of negatively influencing lyrics which have become common place.

Punjab police finally catching up to Bollywood’s moral message.