Pyaar Prema Kaadhal leaves Yuvan Shankar Raja happy and relieved

Yuvan Shankar Raja's maiden production venture Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (PPK), directed by Elan, has opened to largely favorable reviews. The target youth audience has taken a liking to it thanks to the terrific lead pair of Harish Kalyan and Raiza, and of course Yuvan's fantastic love songs. The bold live-in relationship angle is a revelation within the usual romance space. After Raja Rani, PPK is being talked about as a worthy film in recent Tamil cinema.

Yuvan is reportedly relieved that the film has opened on a good note and is getting a positive response in theaters. The film is seeing an increase in show count particularly in and around Chennai and is expected to go houseful over the weekend, thanks to patronage from youngsters. PPK was supposed to release on August 9 but had to postpone its release by a day due to the unexpected passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi on August 7.

On Day 1, PPK grossed 18 lakhs in Chennai city, which is a fair number. There is a big film (Vishwaroopam 2) which is taking hold of the majority of the shows and PPK is making it count in the limited space that it has, with good occupancy rates. It is expected to get progressively better over the weekend.