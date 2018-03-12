Queen makes her maiden appearance at London Fashion Week

The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle are generally considered to be the fashion icons when it comes to the British monarchy, but little did you know the Queen is also in the race. Known for her vibrant choice of colours, the oldest monarch in history sure knows how to make heads turn, even at fashion weeks. Queen Elizabeth was seen on the front row of the London Fashion Week, seated beside none other than the queen of fashion, Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

And in case you are wondering why the Queen’s appearance at #LFW with Anna Wintour was so memorable, this says it all..... pic.twitter.com/bP6xNY14Ed — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 21, 2018

The 91-year-old monarch was present at the Richard Quinn show. She later awarded the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to the designer. This was Her Majesty’s maiden show at a fashion week and she seemed to enjoy it to its core. Shared a few laugh and commentaries as well big eyes at models as they sashayed down the run way in colourful clothes.

Video: Dame Anna Wintour stood for The Queen today but didn’t take off her glasses. Fashion daarling or breach of protocol? #LondonFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/h22RIP068X — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 20, 2018

Her companion, Wintour however came under public fire for not following Royal etiquette. While the designer did stand up when Her Majesty entered the room, she did not bother to remove her iconic sunglasses during the show. Several called her act of etiquette defiance rude.

The Queen actually looked like she wanted to take this Richard Quinn design home #LondonFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/Nk8lm7dGYF — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 20, 2018

While the monarch seemed least bothered by Wintour’s defiance, she kept her fashion quotient intact with her Angela Kelly duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket detailed with tiny Swarovski crystals. Her signature handbag sat dutifully at the base of her chair as her black gloved hands almost clapped at the end of the show.

