Yuvraj Singh retired from International cricket

You guys all know Yuvraj Singh and what he’s contributed to Indian cricket right? A player who was instrumental in India winning both the 2011 World Cup and the T20 World Cup in 2007. He was awarded the Man of the series during the 2011 World Cup, and till date, Yuvi is the only international cricketer to have hit six sixes in a T20 International game. With those being just a few of the feats behind his belt, it’s going to break your heart to know that Yuvraj Singh called for a press conference at a hotel in Mumbai and officially announced his retirement from international cricket. If you’ve not been following his life history in general, the iconic batsman suffered from lung cancer and following the 2011 World Cup, he had to take leave from the game for his treatment. And since his recovery, things haven’t been going so well for him. For the 2019 IPL, Yuvraj was almost unsold and was picked up by Mumbai Indians at the last minute. However, he failed to make the big comeback everyone was expecting and played in only four matches scoring 98 runs. As for his plans post-retirement, there’s speculation that he might take up the role of a free agent, which would allow him to play in foreign T20 leagues that are approved by the ICC.

Vicky Kaushal Bhoot

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has successfully captured the usual Bollywood genres including romance, drama, and comedy over the years. No sweat there. But after a while, the need to re-boot the list of genres one dabbles in becomes necessary to bring something new and fresh to audiences. And seeing as horror is a genre that could definitely use some new players, what better way to reboot than bring in some good Bhoot elements. In line with KJo’s plan to come out with a ‘franchise of fear’, Vicky Kaushal just shared his first look from the upcoming horror movie titled Bhoot. Yes, I know, they could have definitely put some more effort into that title. It’s like making a movie about Steve Jobs and calling it Steve. And by the same logic, the movie Jurassic Park should have been titled Dinosaur. Anyway, the poster features Vicky Kaushal, who appears to be trapped in an old and oxidized ship and he’s looking out of a small broken ship window. Ahh yes, and he’s also screaming and his face is being grabbed by a creepy ghost hand. Or that could quite possibly be his own hand that he hasn’t washed for months and whose nails he’s decided to grow out long and sharp. There’s no telling for sure at this point. I mean I don’t want to make assumptions. This movie is supposed to be the first part in a series and will mark the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh. To catch it, you’re going to have to wait till November 15th, 2019, when it releases.

Deepika Padukone joins ‘83

It’s hard enough getting adequate quality time with your better half when you both are working in busy corporate jobs. But it probably gets even harder to get that quality time in when you both happen to be extremely sought after actors in Bollywood. Directors lap you up even before you finish the current movie project you’re working on, and the different shoot locations have you travelling all over the place. So what’s a great way of getting to spend more time with your partner when you’re both famous Bollywood celebrities? Easy. Just get a part in the same movie they’re currently working on. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are famous for being one of Bollywood’s most endearing and well-matched couples. And while they’ve already acted together in a number of movies including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, it doesn’t look like they’re stopping there. Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Kabir Khan’s ‘83, where he plays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. And it looks like Deepika Padukone has just been roped in to play Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia. Not only that, she’s going to be co-producing the movie as well. However, she mentioned that she would have probably taken up the role as Kapil’s wife even if Ranveer wasn’t playing Kapil in the film. Well, I’m sure she’s being honest there, still, nothing like a bit of reel life romance with your real-life romantic partner.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan seems to be one of those actors who truly understands how important the balance between work life and family life is. And that definitely comes from being well raised by parents who imbibed these important values in him from an early age. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Saif talked about how he misses family time because of his hectic schedule and feels really bad when he comes home from work to find Taimur sleeping. He said that in his growing-up years, his parents both had hectic schedules with his dad being a cricketer and his mom an actress. However, they taught him about the importance of respecting family space, and the importance of talking about other things at home, which is the trick to making life beautiful. And according to the Nawab of Bollywood, life goes by pretty fast and time flies. And if you can’t spend time with family and loved ones it really is a waste. Which is why if you were to inquire about the whereabouts of Saif, Kareena, and Taimur at the moment, you would find that they’re currently holidaying together in Tuscany. That’s one family that definitely has their priorities in order.

Nick Jonas favourite Bollywood songs