STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 (SOTY 2) MOVIE REVIEW: TIGER SHROFF AND ANANYA PANDAY'S FILM IS ALL FLUFF, NO SUBSTANCE

It’s not Friday the 13th but it might as well be considering that Student of the year 2 released today and all I can say is that, even if you are the most optimistic person in the world, you’ll lose that title after watching this film. I’m not going to torture you with extensive details and try to keep this review as short as possible. The second instalment is directed by Puneet Malhotra and it has got Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey as the lead cast. The humour in the film is out of the world. And by that I mean it’s so bad, that earthlings shouldn’t have anything to do with it, but unfortunately, this does. Just to give you an example Aditya Seal’s character says “My birthday party. You are invited. Theme is Superhero.” To which Rohan Sachdeva that is Tiger Shroff’s character says “Mein flying Jatt ban ke aaunga.” Yes. Those are the exact words and I wish I was making all this up but unfortunately that is not the case. Moving on to the characters in this nightmare, I’ll start with Tiger Shroff. Like I said, his name is Rohan and he is a student of Pishorilal Chamandas College before he moves to the prestigious St Teresa, courtesy of a sports scholarship. He is madly in love with Mridula Chawla played by Tara Sutaria who also changes school and also her name to Mia. Because is Mridula Chawla cool? She doesn’t think so. Oh, and the director’s idea of ‘LIT’ is having cheerleaders and pretty couples smooching on campus. Wow and wow. Tiger’s effort into his performance is evident in a good way but his part is too predictable and that predictability extends to the entire film but more on that in just a second. And then you got Manav Singh Randhawa played by Aditya Seal who is the Student of the Year winner for the past two chapters and he also happens to the elder son of the college trustee. And needless to say, everything he wears is branded. Manav’s also got a sister who is Shreya who is played by Ananya Panday, this poorly written character is spoilt, a loud mouth and a queen for tantrums until she realizes that the duffer that she loves is Rohan. So what’s next? A love triangle. This film gets original by the second I tell you. Coming back to Aditya seal, he’s got three things mainly – good looks, sinful body and a cunning stare making him the ideal antagonist and college bully but the film is too fluffy for him to be everything except what he’s actually supposed to be. However, you got it to appreciate the makers for milking the living cow out of Tiger Shroff’s parkour skills by making him jump on every possible occasion. Be it walls, or staircases, or while playing Kabaddi or even while he fights the bullies or even in and out of love. There’s just so much jumping that I’m kinda inspired by him and I’m going to jump right to the next update.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IRA KHAN: DAD AAMIR KHAN SHARES AN ADORABLE POST BUT HER ALLEGED BOYFRIEND WANTS TO NETFLIX AND…

It’s happy birthday time for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan who turned 21 today. And naturally, she is being flooded by wishes. But the most special one was from daddy dearest who shared a super cute picture on his Instagram. It was a picture from 2005. He wrote “Happy birthday! Can’t believe you got there so fast! You will always remain 6 for me! Love you. Papa.” Now isn’t that adorable? And speaking of adorable another very special person from her life took to Instagram to wish her. It’s her rumoured boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. The aspiring musician shared a picture of them from her birthday bash and a part of the birthday wish including binge-watching Netflix with her for just 140 million hours. That’s a lot of time and love in one sentence. This post reminds me of the day when Mishaal and Ira PDA created quite the headlines over the internet and his obsession with drugs was also revealed. If you don’t know about this, there’s an entire article on in.com waiting for you. Anyway, coming back to this Aamir’s reel life daughter Fatima Sana Shaik also wished the real-life daughter over her Instagram story. And now on behalf of in.com, happy birthday Ira! And here’s to hoping that your adult life is amazing!

SHERSHAAH: THIS SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AND KIARA ADVANI STARRER GOES ON FLOORS IN CHANDIGARH

In case you don’t know already Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are working together for a film titled Shershaah which went on floors at the beginning of this week. The first schedule kick-started in Chandigarh and along with it, so did Siddharth’s vintage bike. On his Instagram story, he has shared a picture of him riding a Yamaha RX100 and he captioned it saying “Ride for the day!” It looks like he’s prepping for a scene in the film because he also shared a clip of him riding the bike while his co-star Kiara was seated behind. He was wearing a casual long sleeved tee and track pants while the female lead looked chic in her plain white tee and grey denim. The video was captioned “Journey begins!” so looks like the shooting has begun with full swing. Reportedly the film will be shot extensively for 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh. It is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra whose contribution during the 1999 Kargil war was acknowledged by being awarded the Param Vir Chakra. And on playing this officer of the Indian Army, in a recent interview with a news agency, Siddharth said “It is the toughest role of my life. I am preparing for it but it seems like I have to prepare more for it because it is not enough for the kind of character that I am playing.” Directed by south filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan, looks like there are a lot of expectations from this film.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA REVEALS THE STORY BEHIND JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER’S SURPRISE WEDDING

Thanks to musician Diplo and his Instagram that we found out about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s secret wedding. And as much as the fans loved that candid sneak-peek it wasn’t enough. There were so many questions like when was it planned and how did it go about and yeah there was an entire list of questions. But thanks to Priyanka Chopra and her recent interview with Access, we have access to most of the answers. Before I get into it, I just want to let you know that I’ll be quoting her throughout this update, it’s gonna be my voice and her words. Alright then let’s go. She said, "That was so fun. It was so fun. And it was so Jophie. I call them Jophie. Like trust them to do that... that was Jophie. And they're gonna have this amazing, beautiful wedding obviously (Was I not supposed to say that?). It was so funny. We were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic. I had that long hair extension that I thought were gonna fly out... it was that kind of night. Jophie kind of a night."

"It was really funny. We were at the Billboards and Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. We had these little black cards that we all got and were randomly inviting our friends like people that we met."

"We were like 'Alright, we're going to set up this wedding now. We're going to the chapel right from here and please arrive... please arrive.' So, we had Diplo, Khaled... very sweet, they arrived. They Instagrammed live the whole thing. That was awesome."

So there you have it, all your questions can now be put to rest, giving you plenty of time to look forward to the not-so-secret grand Jophie wedding which is speculated to happen in Europe during summer.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST’S FOURTH BABY IS ON THE WAY AS THEIR SURROGATE GOES IN LABOUR

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family of five is soon going to be a family of six. The fourth child is a boy which the couple are expecting via surrogacy. The guest on the Ellen show yesterday was Kim’s sister Kourtney who revealed that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate has gone in labour as the couple is currently at the hospital. Interestingly enough Kim’s mother/manager who is famously known as a Momager had no idea and was visibly shocked after what Kourtney said. The exchange went something like this:

Kourtney said “So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labour, so she’s at the hospital,” to which Kris responded What! What are we doing here? Fire up the car!" When Ellen asked Kourtney if anyone else in the family knew about this, she said no. Turns out that Kim was supposed to surprise the entire Kardashian clan but she had to rush to the hospital to be present for the couple’s surrogate.

Looks like talk shows really help in gaining some serious insight into the celebrity world because recently on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Kim Kardashian revealed how she’s hoping that the fourth child would have a positive effect on her family by saying "I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents. I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it's me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one. So he's like still living his life.” Along with this she also spoke about how her daughter North is a little sceptical about her existing siblings which makes her act like an only child at time and feel a little confused about her family dynamic.

All said and done, good luck to them and I hope that the baby boy is able to keep up with the Kardashians.