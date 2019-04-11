In Com Staff April 11 2019, 7.04 pm April 11 2019, 7.04 pm

Student of the Year 2 new posters

If you’ve been studying hard all year, here’s a movie in line with your goals and ambitions that you can watch to treat yourself. If you’ve been mostly goofing off on the other hand, well, there’s some great irony in it for you to go and watch this movie. Plus it’ll help you continue goofing off and further lead you down your path of academic rebellion. Student of the Year 2 is all set to release on May 10, 2019, with the sequel starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. And the posters are in! Three new ones to be precise, one for each of the three lead actors. The ones with the two female leads seem to be pretty plain with one trying to look sexy in a mean girls sort of way, and the other looking sweet and earnest, in a gleeful sort of way. The Tiger Shroff poster seems to have been given more depth and detail though, with him running towards the finish line and showcasing different skills like climbing, lifting weights etc. All with that angry-constipated-cool look of course. The movie does promise to have some exciting cameos though, with a special guest appearance from Will Smith, as well as the stars of the original film Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. The trailer is supposed to come out soon too, so let’s wait and see how that turns out.

Kim Kardashian might soon add one more feather to her hat, that too, of a lawyer!

The party life usually involves frequenting a lot of bars and nightclubs and what not. And Kim Kardashian is no stranger to that life. But it looks like she’s suddenly taken an interest in a different kind of bar - the California bar exam! Oh yes, you heard that right. Kim Kardashian West, who never ended up even getting her bachelor’s degree, now wants to be a lawyer. And thanks to California which is among four US states which offer an alternative method to pass the bar, her new dream could actually become a reality. But first she has to opt for a test administered by the state called the ‘baby bar’. And if she passes that, she’ll get the green flag for three more years of study and can attempt the California bar exam in 2022. Now why does Kim suddenly want to move so very far away from her usual world and take up law? According to her, she feels like the system could be so different. She wants to fight to fix it, and if she knew more, she could do more. Well, yes, she’s got the theory right. Now let’s see how she does with the practical bit. So far she’s sad “The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds”. Well, yes, Kim. The reading’s always been the hard part. But anyway, we wish her luck on this new and exciting academic adventure.

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Smoking may be injurious to health, but to get into their character’s skin, actors will do things that are injurious to their body and sometimes even their mind. A classic case is Ranveer Singh’s role as Alauddin Khilji where he supposedly had to get psychiatric help after to iron out the bad influences that the Khilji character left him with. In Kabir Singh, an official Hindi remake of Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor’s character is an angry medical student who partakes in copious amounts of smoking, drinking and swearing. Drinking and swearing can be pulled of relatively easily by faking it. Smoking maybe not so much. So Shahid, who doesn’t smoke in real life, went all in and it came to a point where he smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. And in order to avoid going home to his children smelling like a pack of burnt cigarettes, he would put in two hours of showering and scrubbing to get rid of the smoky flavour surrounding him. I guess he is as dedicated a father as he is an actor. Now that is a man of character. The movie, which will see Kiara Advani as the female lead, releases on June 21st, 2019. If nothing else, go just to check out the rawness of Shahid’s character.

Bollywood ladies that married into political families

In the world of love and alliances, it’s usually the easiest and safest to marry within the confines of your industry. But love also has a way of sneaking out and finding home in places of a different nature. Like celebs, who usually stick to marrying other celebs, deciding to venture their love into political places. With the onset of the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, and in the spirit of politics, let’s look at some juicy, gossipy cases of Bollywood actresses who got hitched to a politician or a politician’s son. First up we have Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh who tied the knot in 2012. Riteish isn’t a politician, but his late father certainly was, and served two terms as the Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra. Next we have Ayesha Takia who married restaurateur Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. We then move on to Radhika Kumaraswamy, a prominent Kannada actress and producer who became the second wife of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and have been married since 2006. And finally there’s Bollywood actress Nargis, who although was linked to Raj Kapoor on multiple occasions, ended up marrying actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt. And there you have it, love that found its way into politics.

Prabhas to join Instagram

There are a few big stars and celebrities these days that regardless of their fame and innumerable fans, haven’t been bitten by the social media bug. Prabhas is one of these celebrities. After the phenomenal success of Baahubali a couple of years back, he became super famous. He has an official page on Facebook with 10 million likes, but has kept away from the likes of Instagram and Twitter till date. However it’s a little hard to deny request after request when you have so many fans doting after you and addressing you as ‘darling’. His fans in the core Telugu markets actually do call him that. So Prabhas gave in and now he’s decided to join Instagram for his fans. An official press statement was circulated on Wednesday to confirm the same. Man, you know you’re famous when you have to send out a press release saying you’re joining a social media platform. And may be Prabhas was hesitant because he’s not really a social media kind of guy. But when you’re that rich and famous, you don’t really need to do any of the social media posting yourself. You pretty much just sit back and let your team take care of all the nitty gritties.