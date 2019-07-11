Entertainment Quickies 11th July 2019: Akshay Kumar ranked in Forbes list, SRK learns a lesson from Lion King, Kangana Ranaut continues her attack game and more...

Akshay Kumar

So, recently Forbes came out with this year’s highest-paid celebrity list and there’s only one Bollywood celebrity featured in it. You might think that it’s probably one of the Khans but guess what, you’re mistaken because it raining money for none other than Akshay Kumar. Last year he was 76th on the list but in 2019 he’s made a significant leap to the 33rd spot after minting approximately Rs 444 crore in the year. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was ranked 82nd last year with earnings of 37.7 million USD but he is nowhere close to being on this latest list. And while we’re on the topic of ranking, you should now that Taylor Swift is on the top for the second time because she has earned 185 million USD in the last 12 months while the top 10 includes the likes of Kylie Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kanye West. But coming back to our very own Khiladi, Forbes has stated that "Bollywood's top-earning star, Kumar pulls in at least 5 million dollars and up to 10 million dollars per film." Yeah, that’s right and believe it or not, this time he has left behind some of the topmost celebrities like Traviss Scott, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Bradley Cooper. And according to Forbes, "He also mints millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic bathroom cleaner." And in a way, I would say his place in this list is justified considering almost all his recent films deal are so relevant to the Indian society including his upcoming film Mission Mangal which is going to be one of India’s first space films. The film is also going to star some other talented actors like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Sonakshi Sinha and rightly release on this independence day, which is next month on August 15th. Anyway, congratulations Mr. Khiladi. Well deserved.

Kangana Ranaut

If you’re up to date with what’s been happening in Bollywood, and quickes, I’m sure you know what happened with Kangana Ranaut earlier this week but for those you who don’t let me give you a quick recap. At the upcoming film Judgemental hai kya song launch event, things went kind of mental when Kangana lashed out at one of the journalists and that turned into this big thing. How big? Well, the queen actress has been threatened to be boycotted by the entertainment journalists’ guild India if she doesn’t issue an apology to that journalist. Enter Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s outspoken sister and manage who responded to the threat by tweeting that Kangana will never apologies. To reassure everyone about the same just this morning he tweeted a series of videos where Kangana has spoken her mind regarding this matter. I saw the video and well let me tell you it doesn’t get any more explicit than that. She began with thanking her friends in the media who have supported her over the years but then got real, way too soon. She bashed that journalist from the event further by calling him an Anti-National and went to pick out a particular section of the journalist, who are anti-national, cheap and libtards. Furthermore, she said that many of them have no credibility and attend events to only eat free food. One of the harshest comment she made in the video was how a bunch of journalists can be bought for 50-60 bucks. And it’s just not her, even Rangoli on twitter claimed that it’s only anti-national journalists who have taken offence to the video. I highly suggest you watch the video for yourself and also read the related tweets which can easily be found on in.com.

Shah Rukh Kahn & Lion King

It’s unlikely that you haven’t heard of the upcoming live-action version of Disney’s The Lion King directed by Jon Favreau. And even though the original is made in English and has Beyonce and Donald Glover in the lead roles, in India it is all set to release not just in English but also in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu. And guess what, for the Hindi dubbed version, Disney picked Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan for the voices of Mufasa and Simba. Looks like it’s a special project for King Khan not just because he got to work with his son but also because of the film itself. In a recent interview, he said "The story inheritably gives a lot of morals. I personally don't look for morals in a movie and enjoy it as pure entertainment. It is inheritably entertaining because it does talk about relationships. Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don't realise that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on. It's unfortunate that you remember the teachings of your parents when they are not in your life," Elaborating further on teaching of your parents he also said "Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it's nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away. Personally, I do feel the same, the small things that my father and mother said actually define me now. I realise it now and I didn't realise it then," That really is an important message and more than anyone I hope his son heard it. Nevertheless, the first teaser of the film in Hindi is out now and is scheduled to release in about one week from now on July 17.

Sara Ali Khan picked up at the airport

Don’t ask me what’s happening between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan because unfortunately, I don’t know. But what I do know is that they seem to share a great bond and I think they got closer on the sets of Aaj Kal which recently wrapped filming. However, if you follow Sara, you would know she was in London since the past couple of days vacationing with her mother and brother but yesterday she flew back to Mumbai. And was spotted at the airport but it was a pleasant surprise to see Kartik who had come to pick her up. Although when the paparazzi got to him, he was hiding his face. Why? Well, that seems to be the million dollar question right now. Anyway, Aaj Kal is their first film together and is directed by Imtiaz Ali who shared a behind the scene photo of the lead pair, some time ago. And speaking of the picture and the lead pair, we came across plenty of them while they were filming in Himachal and based on the stills, they looked like they were having a great time. So much so that after delivering the last shot of the film Kartik broke down and was seen hugging Imitiaz real tight. But coming back the bigger question at hand, speculations regarding Sara and Kartik’s dynamic sparked after Sara appeared on Koffee with Karan 6 and revealed that she was keen on dating the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. Unfortunately, no one knows anything for sure as of now but hang in there because as soon as there is something to share, in.com will share it.

RIP Amit Purohit

It’s extremely unfortunate that actor Amit Purohit who had done a few films in Telugu and Hindi is no longer with us. His untimely demise understandably has left the industry and his colleagues in shock who are still trying to wrap their head around the news. Sudheer Babu, his co-star from the film Sammohanam was the first to report his passing away on twitter. He was evidently upset about it and in his tweet mentioned what a friendly person Amit was and that he always gives his 100% first every shot. Sudheer also acknowledged the fact that he died too young. A similar tweet was written by Aditi Rao Hydari who also acted with the late actor in the same film as Sudheer. In the tweet, she expressed what a kind, gentle and hardworking person he was and apart from offering prayers and emotional support to his family she also wished for his soul to rest in peace and ended it with the #GoneTooSoon. Amit had been a part of various niches Hindi films like Pankh, Bijuka, and Aalap but one of the highlights of his career was Sammohanam where he built some great relations. In fact, the film’s director Mohankrishna Indragati was also saddened by his sudden demise. And over twitter, he expressed that it was very difficult to believe that Amit Purohit was no more. He also called him one of the gentlest, well-behaved and hugely talented actors that he had worked with. Evidently, Amit affected a lot of lives and on behalf of in.com condolences to his family and may his soul always rest in peace.