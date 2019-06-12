In Com Staff June 12 2019, 6.56 pm June 12 2019, 6.56 pm

Greetings one and all. I’m glad to see you back here on In.com’s Quickies because I have all this gossip I’m aching to let out. And since you guys are here to listen to gossip, I think we can work out some sort of arrangement where I talk and you listen? Right? Perfect, let’s get started.

Deepika Padukone on board for ‘83

I’m sure you’ve already heard by now that Ranveer Singh’s real-life wifey Deepika Padukone has been brought on board Kabir Khan’s movie ‘83 to play his reel life wife. Ranveer is all set to play Kapil Dev, while Deepika will be happily jumping in the role of Romi Bhatia. I say happily because apart from getting to work together again and spend loads of quality time with each other, this is the first time the couple will get to play man and wife on screen. And that too with the possibility of a happy ending, which was not something they got with Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela or Padmaavat. And as you can guess Mr. enthu cutlet Ranveer Singh is super stoked to have the love of his life on set with him and took to Instagram to make the news official and share a couple of pictures with him, Deepika and director Saab Kabir Khan. He also shared a cute boomerang with Deepika spanking him using a cricket bat while he jumps excitedly in the air. And the caption for the boomerang goes along the lines of ‘Story of my life, real and reel’. The more you see of this couple, the more you fall in love with them. So definitely remember to keep April 10th, 2020 free for when the movie releases.

Rohit Shetty gets Salman Khan to announce a new release date of Sooryavanshi

In Bollywood, when you’re competing with Salman Khan, it’s best to, well, take a step back and not compete with him. The man’s a titan in the industry, and with the way Bharat is doing right now at the box office, it looks like nothing much has changed. Bharat released on Eid this year, and an announcement was made that Salman Khan will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make a film titled Inshallah starring Alia Bhatt as the female lead. And Inshallah is to be released on Eid next year, and as we all know, Eid belongs to Sallu Bhai and Sallu Bhai only. So the fact that Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, was due to release on Eid 2020 didn’t sit right. Even if he did announce the release date in March. Fret not though, this error of judgment on their part has just been rectified. And what better way to rectify it than to make Bhai himself announce the new release date. Salman Khan took to his Twitter account and shared a still featuring him and director Rohit Shetty with the caption announcing the new release date of Sooryavanshi as 27th March 2020. Phew, looks like that was a close save!

Hrithik Roshan trolled for accent in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has had to deal with quite a few bumps on the way with changes in its release date, a delayed release of the trailer and other controversies. And it looks like the pothole-ridden path it’s going down hasn’t ended just as yet. Hrithik has now come under a huge amount of criticism for his accent and makeup in the movie. Netizens feel like he went haywire with the accent with it being too over the top, and they apparently feel like he also went too far with the brown-face makeup path he took for his character. Well, sometimes there’s just no pleasing anybody. But while the netizens seem unhappy, the real-life math Wizard, Anand Kumar, on whom Hrithik’s character is based, had a different opinion altogether. He praised Hrithik Roshan for being the perfect choice for the film and also complimented the actor for pulling off his accent so well. Quite the 180 from the opinions of the netizens right? The film, helmed by Vikas Bahl, chronicles the life of a Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who coached a group of economically backward children to crack the IIT entrance examinations. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi and releases July 12th, 2019.

Indian cricket team watch Bharat in the UK

The Indian cricket team may be dealing with an all-English atmosphere at the moment, seeing as they’re in the UK for the ongoing World Cup 2019. But that definitely isn’t stopping them from getting their fill of desi entertainment. With all the buzz surrounding Salman Khan’s Bharat, the Men in Blue gave in and chose to have a movie night that literally saw team Bharat watch Bharat in the UK. Batting all-rounder of Team India, Kedar Jadhav, who happens to be an avid Salman Khan fan, took to Instagram and shared a picture with his gang of boys that included MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul. And to top it all, the post even saw Salman Khan make an appearance and thank the Indian team for watching his movie and then extend his wishes to them for the upcoming World Cup matches. Looks like quite of bit of Bharat bonding and support happening there.

Rishabh Pant to join team India

The Indian cricket team recently saw a setback in the form of Shikhar Dhawan being sidelined for three weeks after getting an injury on the back of his hand and thumb during India’s World Cup match against Australia. He is currently under observation in England and his condition is being monitored by the BCCI. As a possible replacement for him, Rishabh Pant got a call to board a plane to England. However, it turns out that Pant will only be able to join the 15 member squad if and when Dhawan gets ruled out completely from the tournament. Until then, Pant has been called in advance as a stand by so he can acclimatize. He was possibly chosen as a replacement because of his amazing form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League where he scored 488 runs in 16 matches. And although his track record in England isn’t great, given the chance, maybe he can change that around this time over.