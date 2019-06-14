In Com Staff June 14 2019, 8.31 pm June 14 2019, 8.31 pm

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has quite the reputation to intrigue people with his on-screen work but yesterday the same thing happened with his tweet when he wrote “New Company, New Film, New Beginnings”. After his previous production house Phantom Films was dissolved after allegations of sexual assault on one of the co-owners, Anurag was back to being an indie filmmaker but looks like that’s not the case anymore. After Indian film actress and director, Geetu Mohandas congratulated Malayalam actor Roshan Matthew on Facebook on being picked by Kashyap for a new film, the new production house and the film turned into a mystery much like the acclaimed filmmaker’s films. But thanks to an inside source working on the new project, a picture of a clapboard transpired the names Good Bad Films which is the new production house and also Choked which is what Anurag’s new film is called. He will be directing it and Sylvester Fonesca is going to be the DOP. This duo previously worked on Mannmarziyan together. As of now, Anurag is yet to confirm the report but according to his recent Instagram post as well as the clapboard picture, looks like the film has hit the floors already. Roshan’s silver screen debut was back in 2016 and this is the first time he will be working with Anurag Kashyap as a director. Specifically as a director, because the two had met worked previously on the sets of the bilingual film Moothon for which the creator of Gangs of Wasseypur wrote the Hindi dialogues and also co-produced the film. But coming back to the current project, the name of the film suggests that it’s going to be a thriller much like his previous works. Stay tuned for further updates

Mumbai Saga

Just a few days ago I told you about how Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Gupta are going to be reuniting after over two decades for an upcoming gangster thriller titled Mumbai Saga. The latest development on this is the big cast reveal by Sanjay himself. Based on a picture shared by him on twitter, looks like we can expect some iconic performances by the likes of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy. It’s too much talent for one frame to handle and don’t even get me started on the amount of Swag this picture has. In a recent statement Mr. Gupta said "25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen," Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay some of the things to look forward to is watching John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi sharing the screen for the first time and of course the story since it’s all about Bombay’s dark and intense transformation into Mumbai.

’83

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be reuniting on the big screen once again after Padmaavat for Kabir Khan’s ’83 which is based on India’s historical win back in the 1983 cricket world cup. While Ranveer is going to be the reel life Kapil Dev, Deepika is all set to essay the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia. Currently, the entire cast and crew are in the United Kingdom filming. And In her latest Instagram story, Deepika shared some behind the scene footage of Ranveer on the cricket field practicing. Along with it, she wrote "Being the supportive wife on and off the field #83TheFilm." Apart from starring in the film, she is also co-producing it but essaying the role of such an important character requires a good amount of work which she clearly seems to be putting in based on her recent statement. She said “There isn’t a lot of material available on her and I have met a few times, including our wedding reception and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”Looks like the entire team is working supremely hard to pull off this iconic cricket drama which is scheduled to release on 10 April 2020.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikar Dhawan

Now that we’ve covered some reel life cricket, it’s time to talk about the real deal with the ICC cricket world cup 2019. Earlier this week Indian cricket team felt significant damage after Shikhar Dhawan was temporarily eliminated for three weeks due to a fracture on his left thumb. This basically means that he won’t be able to play some of the most crucial matches ahead but looks like this hasn’t affected Shikhar’s sportsman spirit one bit because just a few hours ago he shared a video on his Instagram where he seems to be taking the saying ‘no pain no gain’ to the next level by sweating it out in the gym despite the plaster on his left hand. He captioned the video by writing “You can make these situations your nightmare or use it an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone.” This seems like a great example of keeping the hope alive and not giving up. Fortunately for him the Indian skipper also seems to be doing the same, In a recent interaction, Virat said “Hopefully, the injury heals quickly and he (Dhawan) will be available for the latter half of our league games and semi-finals for sure. From that point of view, we want to hold him back, keep him here. He wants to play. I think that kind of mindset will help in healing the injury as well as he really wants to play. Dhawan is going to be in a plaster for a couple of weeks. After that we will assess where he stands,” However, looking at the bigger picture here that is Team India, the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan is two days away that is June 16. And if there is anything that everyone is hoping for apart from Indian’s victory is clear weather because if it rains, the match will inevitably be called off and no one wants that to happen, especially not when Indian plays against Pakistan.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Big B

While we are on the topic of unpredictable weather conditions in England, now would be a good time to mention that India vs New Zealand match got canceled yesterday because of the rain and evidently people were not pleased, so much so that they are explicitly blaming the International Cricket Council which explains why #ShameonICC has been trending on twitter since yesterday. Amongst many, one tweet shamed the ICC for holding the 2019 world cut at a time when rain has been consistently ruining the schedule. And surprisingly Amitabh Bachchan joined this bandwagon by retweeting that tweet and taking a subtle dig at the ICC by writing "shift the tournament WC 2019 to India...we need the rain .. !!!". Looks like this frustration has gotten the best of Senior Bachchan as well but there is always a silver lining on the internet and it is called memes. India Vs New Zealand was the fourth match that ended up being forfeited in this tournament and now there is an abundance of memes regarding poor weather in England and the cricket world cup. You can find some of the best ones only on in.com but in all seriousness, I genuinely hope the sky is clear on Sunday when India is going to face-off Pakistan.