Ananya Panday had none other than Sha Rukh Khan as her cheerleader

If you've watched or even heard about Student of the Year 2, you would know that Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday was seen on the silver screen for the very first time. Given that she's an established actor's daughter, she's grown up under the spotlight and has loved performing for the longest time. Back when she was a kid, during impromptu dance sessions she was accompanied by Sha Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and also Shanaya Kapoor who happens to be Sanjay Kapoor's daughter. In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Ananya got nostalgic and said, "When I was younger, Suhana, Shanaya and I would imitate them, them being their respective mothers. We were always ready to perform. Our parents wouldn't even need to ask us to dance at a party. They would just say 'D' and we would start dancing." While her debut film might have gotten mixed reviews, her dance moves were on point nonetheless. She also recalled how Shah Rukh Khan had been a constant motivator while saying, "We have done some really weird things. Shah Rukh sir always used to encourage us and do photo shoots with us. He would take our videos and make us feel like we are the best actors. He would show them to everyone and say, look what they did." Isn't he just the best? Anyway, all three of them are now grown up and becoming a part of the film industry in one way or another. While there are speculations regarding Suhana's debut, Shanaya is interestingly enough pursuing a career behind the camera by working as an assistant director. And lastly, we will be seeing Ananya next in a film called Pati, Patni aur Woh along with her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

Vicky Kaushal's 31st birthday plans revealed

Vicky Kaushal is a supremely prominent name in the world of Bollywood. And I mean why wouldn't it be considering after a stunning performance 4 years ago in Masaan there was no looking back for him. Ever since he's constantly proved himself be it with Raman Raghav 2.0 or Manmarziyann or Sanju or Raazi and who can forget about Uri: The Surgical Strike. He's just becoming bigger and better with every release. But currently, Vicky is on a much-deserved break in New York City, where he will be celebrating his 31st birthday after 2 days on 16th May. He's rented a countryside villa which is a two-hour drive from the main city. A source said that "At the villa, he plans to relax and catch up with college friends who will arrive from Boston and New Jersey. It will be a birthday reunion of sorts." Apart from this, a few more things that are on Vicky's list were shared by the same source. "There are a few burger joints and pancake restaurants in the city that Vicky loves and is revisiting all the old haunts. After his birthday, the actor will catch the award-winning Broadway play Sleep No More, an immersive, site-specific telling of Shakespeare's Macbeth." Looks like this is how he's planning on relaxing before he's back in Mumbai later this month and rejoins the sets of the upcoming Udham Singh biopic as well as begins prepping for Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. Nonetheless, on behalf of in.com here's wishing Vicky Kaushal a fun stay in NYC and a great birthday bash.

Bhool Bhuliya 2: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan film to get a sequel?

Some movies are just so good that when you watch it, you're like when's the sequel coming out? Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal was one such film which is why it is getting a sequel and we will see Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aayan continue the unique take on romance. But this update is not about Love Aaj Kal 2 but potentially another much-wanted sequel. If the reports are true then Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiya is going to have a second instalment. Oh, it would be amazing to see Manjulika back on the big screen, and yes I say this considering how spooky she looked. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, producer Bhushan Kumar is keen on a sequel and has started taking baby steps towards it. The title Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has already been registered. Also, a source told Mirror that, "Bhushan wanted to make a part 2 of Bhool Bhulaiyaa for a while now and has cracked an idea with Farhad Samji who will be writing and directing the film. It is in the development stage and will feature a fresh cast. Once the final script is locked, the team will kick off casting and other pre-production formalities." Now for those of you who aren't really sure who Farhad Samji is, well he's currently directing Housefull 4 after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against the original director - Sajid Khan and he was forced to step down. In the past, the Sajid-Farhad duo has written plenty of hit films like Golmaal Returns, Singham, Judwaa 2 and Chennai Express, just to name a few. They also directed Housefull 3 together but after Sajid was forced to leave the project, this has turned into Farhad's first solo feature film. Anyway, in.com will keep you updated on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amongst other things so stay tuned.

Mr Local producer, Gnanavel Raja, thanks hero, Sivakarthikeya

On Monday, at the press meet of Mr Local in Chennai, the producer of the film Gnanavel Raja openly thanked hero Sivakarthikeya for agreeing to do a film for him when he was facing a crisis by saying, "Over the past 14 years, I've been active as a producer in the Tamil industry. Siva agreed to do a film for me when I was in a really crucial phase. I was facing financial issues and he understood my situation and offered his complete cooperation to the project. I'm very happy with the way Mr Local has turned out. Kids in my family are really excited about the release of the film, just how they were excited for Kanchana 3." This gratitude was acknowledged by Siva in his speech and mentioned how not all producers would graciously thank a hero on stage. Later while speaking to in.com he said that after Rajini Murugan, Mr Local was his film which had given a healthy table profit to its producer prior to the theatrical release itself. Siva also stated that he would make sure that all his films henceforth are commercially viable to the producers prior to its theatrical release. Mr Local will be hitting the big screen this coming Friday and distributor Sakthivelan is very confident of the film's result. Speaking of Sakthivelan, Siva expressed his happiness about the distributors associating with the film and termed him a 'lucky mascot' due to his big success with most of his recent acquisitions like Kadai Kutty Singam and Viswasam. It's nice to see how the cast and crew of the film are publicly grateful about the things that no one in the industry usually talks about in general.

Nikolaj Coaster's tribute to Lena Headey

Before I begin, I just want you to know that there are some major spoilers from the latest episode of GoT, so if you haven't watched it yet, you might want to stop listening. But if you do continue then know that you were warned. So Game Of Thrones has literally got just one more episode to go since the second last episode of the final season released yesterday (in India that is) but still, after watching it, there is no telling how the series is going to end. Especially after Daenerys Targaryen's epic transformation into the mad queen who literally burnt down King's landing. We also saw Cersei Lannister's much-awaited death which happened in almost a poetic way considering she died in the arms of Jamie, her brother/lover. Lena and Nikolaj, who play these characters recently bid farewell to the show over Instagram. Nikolaj shared a bunch of selfies he took on the set with Lena where the two can be seen making all kinds of goofy expression looking into the camera. And the caption read, "The best, sweetest and most wonderful sister from another mother. That was a fun decade." While Lena's post was a grey scale image of herself and she expressed her gratitude to all the fans who have been her support all the way. So apart from this happening on Instagram, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly Lena revealed how she and Nikolaj both agreed to how Cersei died by saying, "The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together." And speaking of endings, I cannot wrap my head around the fact that this epic series is going to come to an end in less than a week. Looks like it's time to buy some ice cream and a tissue box.