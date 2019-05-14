  2. Entertainment
back
Akshay KumarAnanya PandayBhool BhulaiyaBhool Bhulaiya 2Bhool Bhulaiya SequelBhushan KumarBollywoodCersei LannisterDaenerys TargaryenEntertainmentFarhan SamjiGame Of ThronesGnanavel RajahollywoodJaime LannisterKadai KuttyKanchana 3Kings LandingLena HeadeymanmarziyaanMasaanMr Local​Nikolaj Coster-WaldauPodcastQuickiesraaziRajini MuruganRaman Raghav 2.0SakthivelanSanjuShah Rukh Khanshanaya kapoorsingamSivakarthikeyanStudent of the Year 2Suhana KhanUri: The Surgical StrikeVicky KaushalVidya BalanViswasam
nextHrithik Roshan: Though Super 30’s release date is uncertain, Kaabil to release in China on this date

within