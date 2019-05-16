In Com Staff May 16 2019, 9.55 pm May 16 2019, 9.55 pm

JOHN ABRAHAM CONFIRMS WALKING OUT OF SARFAROSH 2

Bollywood is a film factory that churns out at least one film every Friday, if not more. There is no doubt that the industry is massive and consistent but you know what they say, nothing’s perfect. So every once in a while, there are projects that don’t take off. One such film is Sarfarosh 2. Last year while promoting Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham revealed that he is going to be starring the sequel of Aamir Khan’s 1999 hit film Sarfarosh. He also said that he will be co-producing the film with director John Mathew Matthan. But yesterday, there were all kinds of reports of how John has walked out of the film. When the press got in touch with John’s team they said “Yes, we were in discussion with John Mathew Matthan for Sarfarosh 2. But things didn't work out. We wish the project all the best.” And that was it, they did not give any reasons for John pulling the plug on the project. On the other hand, the director stated “Who said John Abraham was part of the film? I never said that he is doing the film. In fact, I never gave any actor’s name. If he has said it then please confirm with him as I am not aware of it." Apart from this he also said, "I think, for now, I don’t see the film happening.” Which is rather interesting because back in 2017, John Abraham seemed really invested in Sarfarosh 2. His exact words were "John Mathew Matthan and I are co-producing the film. We are still working on the script but yes it's happening with me. We plan to go on floors next year. He is probably the only director whose house I went to after seeing Sarfarosh and said, 'Man, what a film.” Now I sure, in the next couple of days, there will be some kind of development on this story, so stay tuned to in.com because we’ll let you know all about it.

SHAHID KAPOOR UNVEILS HIS WAX STATUE AT MADAME TUSSAUDS IN SINGAPORE

What do celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar have in common? Wax statues at Madame Tussauds! And now Shahid Kapoor is on that list. Just yesterday, along with his wife and kids, he flew to Singapore for the occasion. And today, he posted a picture of himself along with the wax statue on Instagram. Trust me, it took me a few seconds to figure out which Shahid is the real deal. And what made the picture cooler was him mimicking the pose of his statue wearing quite a fashionable suit and captioned the post 'Twinning'. Which cannot be refuted even if you tried? Upon being asked how it felt to have a Madame Tussauds statue he told Hindustan Times “ For starters, it’s going be there for a while, probably for longer than I live (smiles). Honestly, I feel it should represent my body of work. I don’t want to be featured in the Madame Tussauds for reasons like, ‘he looks good in a suit and his pictures turn out to be good.’ Those aren’t my priorities in life. It’s nice to look good. If they felt that I have done some substantial work, which should be recognized, that’s a great compliment. It’s very encouraging and I am very thankful.” On behalf of in.com, congratulations Shahid for this much deserved milestone of yours.

CANNES 2019: HINA KHAN MAKES A RAVISHING DEBUT, SHINES IN SILVER

Cannes, one of the biggest film festival in the world commenced two days ago and thanks to social media we know exactly what’s been happening. Including all the divas that have walked on the red carpet. Speaking of, representing India are the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and a few better-known names. However, one big and pleasant surprise in this year’s edition was seeing TV actor Hina Khan making her debut at the festival! Yes, that’s right and allow me to paint you a picture of her on the red carpet. Starting with the hairdo, she played it cool with simply tying it into a perfect bun. Moving on to her face, it had Light eye make-up along with a pink shade of lipstick. But her dress is what stole the show or should I say festival in this case. She was seen wearing a silver shimmery see-through fishtail gown with a deep neckline and it had puffed shoulders with extended sleeves. And this drop dead gorgeous outfit is the courtesy of designer Ziad Nakad. So yeah, that’s Hina Khan’s dress while she attends the screening of her short film – Lines which is based on the Kargil War and directed by Hussain Khan. Let’s hope her movie is as well received as her outfit if not more.

CANNES 2019: PRIYANKA CHOPRA SHARES PICTURES OF LEGENDARY WOMEN, IS SHE DROPPING HINTS AT WHAT SHE MIGHT WEAR?

Speaking of Cannes 2019 and Desi beauties on the red carpet, more importantly, making a debut on the red carpet, we will also be seen, wait for it, Priyanka Chopra at the festival for the very first time. And can I just say how impressive it is, that PC has pretty much been on almost every red carpet that is worth a mention? Nevertheless, coming back to the update, we can expect to see Priyanka attending this world-class film festival but the bigger question at hand is what exactly will she be wearing? Because if there’s anything that the Met Gala and other big events have taught, it is how Priyanka’s outfit eventually ends up becoming the talk of the town. Interestingly enough, we might be able to make a little sense of it if we pay close attention to her Instagram. Because through her IG story we now know that at the event she will be representing Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Chopard. She posted a picture of her wearing a diamond-studded Chopard watch and wrote ‘Time of Cannes.’ I mean, there isn’t much scope for deconstruction there because it’s pretty direct. But the last three posts, not stories but posts, on Instagram, were black and white pictures of three iconic women. Princess Diana, Sophia Loren, and Grace Kelly. Interestingly enough all the three pictures were captioned Cannes. And that’s it. So while media and fans try to figure it out, I guess only time will tell, what is the significance of all this. But whatever it is, in.com’s has got you covered.

RANGOLI, ADITYA PANCHOLI SPAR OVER KANGANA RANAUT ASSAULT CASE, IT ALL STARTED WITH HRITHIK

So, do you remember how there was this major controversy between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan? Well, the controversy is back but only this time it’s between Kangana and her former alleged boyfriend Aditya Pancholi. It all actually began more than a decade ago when Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel filed a complaint against Aditya for assault and exploitation of Kangana. But this was reported only yesterday and in response, Pancholi filed a counter-complaint against the sisters and also claims to be threatened by their lawyer. There are a bunch of things which I’m going to tell you in a nutshell so pay close attention. Back in 2017 while promoting Simran, Kangana appeared on senior journalist Rajat Sharma’s show. During the interview, she claimed that Aditya Pancholi had both abused and assaulted her during her early days in Mumbai and the film Industry. Soon after, Aditya and his wife Zaria filed a defamation case against her. Pancholi explicitly said that “Kangana and her sister Rangoli dragged my wife, son and daughter (into the matter) which was not good. I am concerned about myself and my family, she does not have any proof about the complaint that she is talking about in TV interviews. The onus is on her to prove things now." Two months ago, on March 25 in Mumbai, Pancholi received a letter from the Versova police station. This was related to the complaint Rangoli had filed against him. Aditya said that this was a plot to pressurize him to retract the defamation case. Along with this allegedly Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique threatened him with a fake rape case. Which interestingly enough, Pancholi claims to have recorded and handed it over to the court as evidence. But refused to share a copy of it due to ongoing investigations but he did confirm filing a counter complaint against both Kangana and Rangoli with DCP Zone IX and the Versova police station. Paramjeet Singh who is the aforementioned DCP has claimed to not be in any position to share the details but said the people concerned are free to talk about it. So Kangana’s publicist said, “there was no official statement issued form the actor yet and will share one soon.” While Rizwan refused to take calls but responded to messages which read, “The matter is confidential and I do not want to comment. Both the media and Aditya Pancholi should refrain from publishing anything concerning my clients,” So there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the Kangana – Pancholi controversy.