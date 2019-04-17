In Com Staff April 17 2019, 6.35 pm April 17 2019, 6.35 pm

The third poster of Bharat features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

With the trailer for Salman Khan’s much anticipated movie Bharat due to release in a couple of days, the promo team peeps are releasing one poster at a time for the buildup. Two different looks from the film have already been shared and Wednesday now saw the unveiling of the third character poster. The latest avatar from the movie sees him as a site worker most likely working at an oil rig. But Sallu Bhai as just any old vanilla site worker would be boring and wouldn’t be fitting of his stardom. So of course, they threw in a bit of blood dripping down from a cut on the side of his face Which means he’s probably a site worker who just saved a puppy from a burning building or something like that. The background of the poster also has a map of Kuwait, and to add to it we also have the gorgeous Katrina Kaif dressed in a very King Kong adventure expedition kind of outfit. From Salman’s caption for the poster on his Instagram account, it would seem like she’s possibly the boss in charge of the oil rig. For someone in charge of an oil rig, her curls are pretty darn immaculate though. Well, it’s Katrina. No matter the character, with curls like that, it seems cruel not to flaunt them. Now let’s see what the trailer has in store for us when it releases.

The makers of De De Pyaar De have excluded Atif Aslam's song from the film

With the relationship between India and Pakistan in its strained state, the plight of Pakistani artists has not gotten any better. Post the Pulwama attack, the All India Cine Workers Association ordered a blanket ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood, and now the effects of the ban are showing themselves. First Salman Khan made it clear he doesn’t want any songs sung by Pakistani artists in his movies and dropped two songs sung by Atif Aslam, one from Bharat and the other from his production venture called Notebook. And now to make matters worse for Atif, another song of his has been removed from the upcoming rom com De De Pyar De with Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. A source close to the makers said that “Everybody felt it was better to drop Atif’s song, not out of fear of a backlash or being labelled anti-national, but because they genuinely feel that the atmosphere is not right for such warm gestures of cross-border friendship”. Isn’t that the same thing? The atmosphere not being right means they fear a backlash doesn’t it? Anyway, I suppose what had to be done, had to be done. I just really hope we can resolve our issues with Pakistan soon.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala will be a love triangle

It’s been years since the awesome Vicky Donor came out. I absolutely loved that movie because of the story and concept of course, but mainly because of Ayushmann Khurrana. His acting has this super authentic, genuine feel about it, and I love his Punjabi charisma. Ayushmann’s come a long way since then with a bunch of successful films after that. And one of his latest upcoming projects is Bala, a film about a man facing pre-mature balding. And while we already know about Bhumi Pednekar who plays a small town dusky girl in the movie, there’s a new addition to the cast that will bring nostalgia full circle. And that’s Yami Gautam, who made her Bollywood debut together with Ayushmann in Vicky Donor. It will be 7 years since they worked together, and guess what, she’s been cast as the second heroine and will play Ayushmann’s love interest in the film Bala. It’ll be super exciting to see how things work out in this love triangle. What I’m most curious to see is whether time and growing as actors will have changed chemistry between Yami and Ayushmann or whether it’ll still be as good as the good old Vicky Donor days. Let’s wait and find out.

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson starrer Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26

There are pros and cons to everything. That’s pretty much how life and everything around us works. And social media gets no concessions in this regard. It can be an awesome, game changing tool in certain senses, and an absolute pain in the ass in other situations. Let’s talk about one of the pain in the ass attributes of social media. The first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 releases. A lot of people managed to watch the episode on the day it released. A lot of people didn’t. Some of the people who watched it on the day it released were nice, they kept their mouth shut. But then a lot of others, the over enthusiastic not-so-calm babble mouth sorts ended up being inconsiderate by vomiting spoilers all over social media for the still-to-watch-the-episode people to see. Seeing this, the makers of Avengers: Endgame got a little worried. So the Russo Brothers penned a letter urging fans to not share spoilers on social media. Starting with a flatteringly lubricated salutation, the letter was addressed to ‘the greatest fans in the world’, and went on to talk about how a lot of work has gone into the last movie and that fans should not spoil it for others the same way they wouldn’t want it spoiled for them. Sounds a little like the biblical golden rule of ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you’. Sound advice though. Chris Hemsworth and other stars also reposted the letter on their social media page with the #DontSpoilTheEndgame. We’re gonna end this bit of news with another epic line from the letter - ‘Remember, Thanos still demands your silence’.

Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films has bagged the remake rights of Majili, and will be rolling out the Tamil version very soon

Telugu blockbuster Majili saw real life pair Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu team up for the romantic drama. And while I’m sure the couple hoped the film would do well, they were pleasantly surprised by the amount of business it did around the Telugu speaking states and with it crossing the 50 crore mark worldwide. And with every blockbuster in one language movie industry, there comes the huge demand for the movie’s rights in other language movie industries, in this case Tamil Nadu. And now it looks like Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films has managed to bag the rights of the film. However, although Wunderbar acquired the rights, there isn’t a confirmation yet as to whether the lead role will be played by Dhanush himself or someone else. I suppose being his production house, he would get first choice on the matter. Let’s see whether he ends up taking the role or not.