Entertainment Quickies 19th July 2019: Prabhas' Saaho postponed, Celebs shower love on PC's birthday, Geeta Phogat's Dabangg avatar and more..

In Com Staff July 19 2019, 6.34 pm July 19 2019, 6.34 pm

Hey guys, welcome to In.com’s Quickies. Let’s get started.

Super 30

The world is filled with unsung heroes. Helping the world one step and one person at a time. However, Anand Kumar is helping 30 people at a time. Based out of Bihar, Anand runs a special programme called super 30 and helps 30 financially underprivileged students by teaching them for the IIT-JEE entrance examination. He’s been doing it for years now and this noble cause has gotten him featured in BBC, Discovery Channel and the New York Times in the past. His recognition also extends to some of the most esteemed education institutions around the world like IIT, IIM, University of British Columbia and Standford University where he has shared his journey. Which is absolutely amazing but apart from all of this, Bollywood has now honoured him by making a movie exclusively based on his life and it’s none other than Hrithik Roshan who plays the reel life, Anand. The film released exactly a week ago and so far it’s’ been good. There have been strong reviews and it’s managed to garner 70 crores at the box office and this number is only expected to grow for another week until Kangana Ranaut’s Judgemental hai kya hits the big screen. But what’s really really amazing is that a few days ago Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi exempted entertainment taxes on the film for which he was thanked by Anand on Twitter and last even Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan’s chief minister did the same thing. He declared super 30 tax-free across the state and in another tweet wrote “It is an excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination, that despite all odds- success is achievable," And Hrithik thanked Ashok over twitter for this privilege. Kudos to Bihar and Rajasthan for doing something like this. And I hope this trend turns into a norm in the future for certain exceptional films.

Saaho Release date pushed

15th August since 1947 has always been one of the most important days for India because that’s when we became an independent country. And for years now Bollywood has used the established patriotism to fuel their film’s mileage by releasing it on the 15th. This year it is going to be Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House. Prabhas’ Saaho was also on that list but according to a recent statement shared by the producers of the film, the release date has now been postponed. The statement read "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day we want to stick to the month of independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale," And while that might be true I can’t help but wonder if the clash with two other films also had something to do with the rescheduling because both Akshay and John over the years through various films have established themselves as actors who are high on patriotism making them the viewer’s favourite choice. But with Saaho out of the picture, it’s exciting to see how Akshay vs John is going to pan out. And speaking of the clash, Saaho’s release date is kinda funny because it releases the same day as Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and Shraddha Kapoor is in both the films. And both these films will also be competing against Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China. Oh man, this is such an exclusive Bollywood problem. Too many movies, not enough dates.

PC’s special birthday wishes

Yesterday was Priyanka Chopra’s happy birthday and she celebrated turning 37 with her husband Nick Jonas and her new family in the states. And being a global celebrity, her social media was flooded with birthday wishes from almost every corner of the world by her friends, family, and fans. But some wishes simply stood out. Starting with Deepika Padukone, someone who was rumoured to have a cold war with Priyanka. And she cleared the air in the past by saying "We have had very different beginnings. I still remember I was in school when she won Miss World! I've known her for many years and nothing has changed," But all that doesn’t matter now especially after her adorable message to PeeCee yesterday. On her Instagram story, she wrote “If there’s one thing I know you’ve always craved is to love and be loved. So here’s wishing you love in all its forms and in abundance, today and forever. Happy birthday. Apart from Deepika, the barfi actress was wished by both her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Papa Jonas is also a part of this list with a beautiful message, a part of which read "We are so thankful that you are family," And then, of course, Madhu Chopra wished her darling daughter with a throwback picture, and this blast of the past shows toddler Priyanka in the middle with her parents on either side. Lastly, her better half Nick Jonas on Instagram wished her by calling her the light of his world. That amount of love is certainly overwhelming and just based on these few wishes, it would be safe to assume that she had a great time yesterday.

Geeta Phogat poses as Cop

If you take a look at one of champion wrestler Geeta Phogat’s most recent picture, you’re definitely going to be like the Dabangg is strong with this one. I’m talking about the picture where she is looking absolutely stunning in her Khaki uniform. And she’s just not wearing it for a photo-shoot but it’s legit. If you’re wondering how and why then let me tell you that after she brought home India’s first-ever gold medal in women’s wrestling in 55 kg category in Commonwealth Games back in 2010 she was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police or DSP in Haryana Police. However, officially getting that position took a couple of years. To be precise, 6 years. Back in 2016, she told the Indian Express that “We got used to waiting. Everyone is happy but we are not as happy as we should have been. While other players were appointed (as DSP) on winning gold in the same event, we were denied this for six long years,” But all that’s in the past now. Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal was based on her journey of becoming a world champion and now seeing her in this cop avatar, I think it’s time to make a film on this aspect of her life as well. Rohit Shetty, are you listening?

Child actor Shivlekh Singh passes away