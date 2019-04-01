In Com Staff April 01 2019, 6.51 pm April 01 2019, 6.51 pm

Hello and welcome. You’re listening to In.com’s Quickies, your daily dose of gossip, celebrity news, sports and entertainment.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's surreal chemistry was one of the highlights of Zee Cine Awards 2019

You know how there are those aww moments when a couple gets crowned the prom king and queen together? Well, the night of the Zee Cine Awards 2019 saw something similar. When the time to announce the Best Actress Female and Best Actor Male arrived, guess who got each respective title? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Now if that doesn’t cause even the slightest aww within you, well jeez, you guys are dead inside and need to rethink your emotional priorities. The recently married couple showed nothing but support and even got all mushy about each other while accepting their awards. Interestingly, the awards were presented by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali who referred to Deepika as his most favourite and the jaan of his heart. Ranveer then furthered the Deepika praise and went on to refer to her as his Leela, his Mastani and his Rani and thanked Sanjay Leela for shaping him as an actor and introducing him to his wifey. If you ask me, the awards should have been renamed the mushy couple awards, that would just a little more accurate. But all in all, it was a cute sight to watch the two talk about each other.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's love blossomed through DMs, just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

If you believe that all the best romances started with the guy and the girl meeting in person, well that’s just d-u-m-b. Now take out the letters ‘u’ and ‘b’ from the word dumb, and you have the new medium through which a lot of couples are meeting these days. That’s Instagram’s Direct-Message feature if you still don’t know what I’m talking about. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s fairytale romance is a result of NJ’s super cheesy DMs to Priyanka Chopra. And now it turns out it’s the family tradition to snag the love of your life through DMs, because apparently that’s how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started talking and then eventually dating.The couple had a lot of mutual friends and were following each other on Instagram, but never really interacted with each other until Joe sent her a direct message out of the blue. And the rest is history, because after about a year of dating, Joe popped the question, Sophie said yes, and now the couple are possibly due to tie the knot sometime this year.

Team Chennai Super Kings had two occasions to celebrate on Sunday night in the dressing room

Chennai Super Kings seems to be making a habit of winning IPL 2019 matches by smashing runs and then celebrating after by smashing cake. The three time champions won the match against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Sunday in a clash that everyone expected to be one sided but went on till the last ball. Team Rajasthan surprised everyone by putting up a good fight and CSK only managed to pull through and win by 8 runs. The CSK team then took the celebration to the dressing room where they used coach Stephen Fleming’s birthday as an extra reason to celebrate. After Stephen finished with the cake cutting ritual, Suresh Raina, Skipper MS Dhoni And Dwayne Bravo were amongst the first to feed him cake while speedster Shardul Thakur decided to lose all polite formality and bestow a cake bath upon the birthday boy. Safe to say the colour of Stephen’s face very artistically started to match the colour of his yellow cap.

Sacred Games April Fools’ day prank

Guys, it looks like there’s some bad news on the Sacred Games front. Apparently due to some major internal production issues, Season 2 has been cancelled. Ok, listen, it’s April Fools’s Day and I’m only kidding ok. But that’s literally what Netflix’s official account recently did with a video it shared. It got everyone all excited and hinted at the possibility of a season 2 teaser. There were intense glimpses of some of the pivotal characters from sacred games, and just when the suspense and excitement hit its peak, the video suddenly showed its true colours in the form of a horrible and unforgivable April Fools’ prank. There is some good news associated with this prank video though, it turns out that the iconic sitcom Friends is now available on Netflix India. Well, at least the bad news was followed by some good news. That helps ease the hurt, to say the least.

Kollywood First Quarter Report Card

It looks like Kollywood has been working hard and the effects are showing because on open day, all the teachers had good things to say about its report card. At the end of the first three months of the year 2019, according to Kollywood’s first quarter report card, there have been quite a few spectacular box office hits and also critically acclaimed films which have won rave reviews. And yes, of course there were negatives as well, but let’s stick to the happy sunshine news for now eh. Viswasam came out as the state topper smashing all existing box office records in Tamil Nadu, while Petta was crowned global topper in terms of total worldwide grossing. Thadam became the third highest grosser in Tamil Nadu after Viswasam and Petta, with Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 coming in at 4th and LKG at 5th. This honestly sounds like the list of exam toppers to me. Anyway, in terms of the critically acclaimed films that couldn’t do much at the box office, we have Sigai, Peranbu, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Kalavu, To Let, Kanne Kalaimaane, Sathru, July Kaatril and Nedunalvaadai.