Entertainment Quickies 20th June 2019: Sunaina Roshan calls Hrithik a protective brother, Avengers Endgame to return to cinemas, Abhishek Bachchan and family chill in NYC and more...

Hello and welcome to In.com's Quickies.

Sunaina Roshan sides with Kangana over brother Hrithik

The Roshan family have been in the news since past couple of weeks, with the limelight specifically on Sunaina Roshan. First news broke out that she was critically ill, but she denied that. Then reports of her mental illness surfaced. And since the last few days, she has publicly backed Kangana Ranaut over her own brother Hrithik Roshan and also revealed that her parents are torturing her because she is in love with a Muslim man. In 2018, based on her blog posts, it seemed like she was quite tight with her whole family. She had written blog post articles on how even though she and her brother Hrithik were never thick friends, they always shared a strong connection and how he was such a kind person with a pure soul and was always protective yet supportive, and always looking out for her as a brother. In a similar article about her dad, she wrote how even though she viewed him as a Hitler figure in her life, he was also the rock in her life and her pillar of strength and compassion. However, in her recent allegations against him, she mentioned that he slapped her. It’s pretty sad to see this rift that the family is going through, especially seeing as they were so close-knit before. And we’re not sure what exactly is the true story, but ups and downs are pretty standard in life and relationships. Let’s hope they manage to iron things out soon though.

Nusrat Jahan chooses wedding over oath-taking ceremony

In the realm of politics, being sworn in as a member of the Lok Sabha is a pretty big deal. But in the realm of life, it pales in comparison to being sworn in as someone’s wife! This fact didn’t need to be explained to Nusrat Jahan, who chose her wedding over politics and happily missed the oath taking ceremony that would have seen her swearing-in as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal. Nusrat entered politics this year by joining the TMC and won by 3.5 Lakh surplus votes in Basirhat against BJP’s general secretary of West Bengal, Sayantan Basu. Her knot-tying ceremony on the other hand, which saw her marry Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, took place at a resort in the town of Bodrum in Turkey and was attended by only family and close friends. Oh, and to give you an idea of how gorgeous the wedding destination was, it was located on a hillside near the Aegean Sea. Being termed as Tollywood’s first destination wedding, the couple also has a reception planned for July 4th in Kolkata, that will see the attendance of a large number of Bengali celebrities and political leaders.

Avengers Endgame to return to cinemas with extended edition

If you’ve watched Avengers Endgame five or six times already and you’re feeling sad and depressed not only because the movie is the end of an epic saga, but also because you can’t erase the movie from your mind and rewatch it again, here’s some extra good news for you. According to Comicbook.com, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has revealed that the box office smash Avengers Endgame will be making its comeback to cinemas with even more footage. According to Feige, they’re bringing out an extended version, possibly by next weekend, but he isn’t sure about any more details as yet. Not only will this give the mourning fans a chance to rewatch the movie and sink their teeth into more footage and new scenes, but it will also possibly empower the movie enough to fire past the current highest-grossing film of all-time, James Cameron’s sci-fi epic, Avatar! Endgame is just 45 million dollars short of Avatar’s record of 2.79 billion dollars. And if that isn’t enough to bring a smile to the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, there’s always Spider Man: Far From Home that releases next month, and will see Tom Holland team up with Jake Gyllenhaal for an extra-dimensional threat.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya on vacation in NYC

Summertime is here and now, and while the rest of us lay people sweat it out here in the heat, many of the celebrities of Bollywood decide to jet set out of the country and enjoy some better weather in more exotic locations around the world. To give you an idea, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are holidaying in Japan, Saifeena and Taimur are in Tuscany and Madhuri Dixit and family are in Italy. And don’t forget the Bachchans. Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya decided to ditch the Indian summer and spend some family time in New York. And in a picture from their vacay that went viral on the internet, we see a few more relatives that have joined the fam jam session as well. Apart from Abhi, Aish and Aaradhya, there’s also Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and her sister-in-law as well. Aishwarya Rai is obviously making sure she gets in that quick family holiday because once she’s back she begins work on Mani Ratnam's next which is a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis mock magazine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are an awesome couple, and the way they fell in love and got married is the stuff of dreams. They met in 1998 when they began shooting for That ‘70s Show and stayed buddies till 2005 when Kutcher left the show. Post that they only reconnected 7 years later after meeting at the Golden Globes Awards in 2012 and eventually fell in love and got married in 2015. They even have two kids together. Oh, and did we mention that they’re also super fun and sarcastically hilarious? No? Well, we’re going to elaborate on that. A popular magazine In Touch Weekly recently wrote a supposedly bogus article announcing that the couple were over. Ashton and Mila obviously found out about the article, but instead of getting angry and lashing out at the magazine, they decided to respond in the most fun and goofy way. Ashton posted a video on Instagram where the couple can be seen acting shocked over the news that they had broken up and sarcastically agreeing with the points mentioned in the article. Ashton even puts on some fake drama of getting all worked up when he finds out that Mila gets the kids while he’s left child-less. And to top it all, Ashton captioned the video, “@intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week”.