Entertainment Quickies 20th March 2019: For Ranveer and Karan, it's Holi Day everyday, Ranbir's update on Rishi Kapoor, Suni Chhetri visits Virat Kohli and more.. In Com Staff March 20 2019, 6.51 pm March 20 2019, 6.51 pm

You want to know what’s happening in the world of entertainment but don’t have the time? well then, allow me to welcome you to quickes brought to you by in.com. It’s time to play catch-up with everything that’s making the headlines today.

AR Rahman’s son debuts as composer

This country is filled with an immense amount of talent and the music industry is no exception. Thanks to the various platforms that exist today, the new players have better chances of being recognized. One such platform is 7up Madras Gig which was launched by music giant Sony Music on their Youtube channel last year. It is basically to promote independent music and artist along with a fresh experience to the listeners. After a successful season one which showcased musicians from south India, like Oorka, Sajith Sathya and also film music composers such as Santhosh, Dhayanidhi, D Imman, Leon James and Vivek-Mervin, they are now back for season 2. The line up for this season is quite intriguing given that you have talents like Dharan Kumar, Sean Roldan, Keba Jeremiah, Ghibran, Darbuka Siva and AR Ameen. While most of them are film music composers as well as singers, Keba is a guitarist and we got AR Ameen who is Oscar winner AR Rahman’s 16 year old son making his debut for as composer with a song penned by lyricist Vivek.

It’s important to note that, it’s his Ameen’s debut only as a composer since he’s already made his debut as a singer in the Hollywood film Couple Retreat and Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani.

Over social media, lyricist Vivek conveyed as to what a humble person Ameen is despite his father being a globally acclaimed musician. The promo for the second season is now out and it looks like, it’s only going to get bigger and better.

Every day is Holi-Day for Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

Holi Hai! People like you and me say it for like a day or two in the year, you know because we’re excited about the colours, songs, fun and the general vibe of the festival. We don’t mind being soaked in loud colours and watching our regular dresses turn into a work of art but then again that’s you and me on one day out of 365.

But for some celebrities out there, everyday is Holi Hai!

Yes, yes and Yes! I’m talking about Ranveer Singh and his bestie Karan Johar. These two undoubtedly deserve the awards for wackiest outfits if there were any. These hardcore fashionistas love to dress up, be it real or reel life, you will see them on a fashion trip every single day. Which is awesome!

I mean leopard print jackets or flashy yellow kurta to anything that looks bizarre on first sight, these guys wear it and they wear it proud. Did I mention that it’s awesome? I love how uninhibited they are and I think that’s what helps them pull it off with such ease. A special shout out to cricketer Hardik Pandya as well, who is in par with these two when it comes to experimenting with style and colour and not to forget his amazing commitment when it comes to accessorizing!

So how about you go and make your holi a little more colourful by checking out their Instagram.

Bhuj: The pride of India is now a multi-starrer!

So now that the news of Ajay Devgn playing the lead for Bhuj: The pride of India is out there, the anticipation revolved around who’s going to join him in this great story which is waiting to be told. Well, anticipate no more for we have Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk joining the cast. That’s right this film is now a true multi-starrer.

While we have Ajay Devgn playing the role the brave squadron leader Vijay Karnik who along with the rigorous help of 300 local women recovered a war-damaged IAF airstrip.

We have, Sanjay Dutt, playing Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, a ‘Pagi’ who can identify a person’s gender, height and weight by their footprints. His character essentially helps the army win the war. Now coming to Sonakshi Sinha, she will be playing Sunderben Jetha, a farmer as well as a fearless social worker who brings along 299 women to rebuild a runway which is necessary for Indian Army officers to land, while Parineeti Chopra’s character Heena Rehman is an Indian spy who stays in Lahore.

Madras regiment’s Lt Colonel who was posted in the Vighakot Chowki during the 1971 was will be portrayed by Rana Daggubati. His personality and physique perfectly suits his character. And the film will also have Punjabi star Ammy Virk making his debut in Hindi cinema by essaying the role of a fighter pilot.

Now Vijay Karnik has already expressed his views about Ajay Devgn playing his role but I’m sure a cast like this, is only going to add to his excitement.

With IPL 2019 about to kick start in a few days, where we’ll see Chennai Super Kings go head on with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the boys in red had a special visitor during one of their training sessions at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

It was none other than Bengaluru FC and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri. A couple of pictures and video of the captain and the RCB team found their way to the internet. In one of the videos, Virat Kohli gathered his team around and formally introduced Sunil to everyone by saying “Those of you who don't know, that's Sunil Chhetri the captain of our national football team. He's just joining on the field today. Any of you want to chat to him about your mindset or anything... main man. Let's make him feel comfortable and welcome."

Virat also tweeted a candid moment with the football legend and said that it was good to have the Indian captain around. Sunil recently lifted the trophy for the Indian Super league after Bengaluru beat FC goa 1-nil, winning his sixth title with the club.

Let’s hope that Sunil’s luck and words encourage and help RCB perform well this season.

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on Rishi Kapoor’s health:

One of Bollywood’s most loved family has some good news to share. A while ago veteran actor Rishi Kapoor began undergoing a treatment in the US for an undisclosed illness. In January he got candid with Bollywood Hungama for the same by saying “The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue."

There hasn’t been much news about it since, except the constant updates from his wife through her Instagram. In one of her recent posts she wrote ‘will soon be on the same flight back’ which made everyone speculate about the actor returning to India soon. But thanks to his son, the speculations have proved to be true. Ranbir recently attended the ZEE Cine Awards 2019 in Mumbai and upon being asked about his father’s return, he stated that “Well, he’s doing very well and he will be back very soon. He is missing his movies and he is missing working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon.”

On that same day, Neetu had posted another picture of her husband posing for a happy selfie with Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The picture made it evident that he is indeed doing a lot better. Some of his colleagues like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre (who was also undergoing treatment for cancer in NY) and a few others have already paid their visits.

With such great support from the industry and his family, I’m sure he’ll recover soon enough and be back on the big screen.