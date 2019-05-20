In Com Staff May 20 2019, 6.46 pm May 20 2019, 6.46 pm

It’s the beginning of the week, and I’m not sure how that’s going for you so how about some latest highlights from the world of entertainment only here on in.com’s quickies. I’m here turn those Monday blues colourful.

LAAL KAPTAAN POSTER OUT

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in season one of Sacred Games and boy was it good. And while we’re waiting to see him again in the second instalment of this show there’s something else he’s given us to look forward to. He will be playing the role of a Naga Sadhu in his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. To add to this excitement, the makers recently released a new poster of the film which makes you go “Alright, this is an avatar of Saif, I haven’t seen.”I say this because of creepy the picture looks. In a good way or not, I guess that’s for you to decide. With the lower part of his face not visible, the poster’s got a good amount of white paint on his face, intense kajal around his eyes, a red tilak on the forehead and his hair is curled up in a classic Sadhu avatar. On the whole, you don’t really know what to expect but you know it’s going to be good. Reportedly, the film will focus on his journey which is filled with drama and revenge. According to producer Sunil Lulla “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind.” And the word from Aanand L Rai who happens to be another producer said, “We have complete conviction and faith in the story above all else. 'Laal Kaptaan' is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.” Guess we’ll find out all about it on 6th September this year, which happens to be the scheduled release date of Laal Kaptaan.

CANNES 2019: HINA KHAN PENS A LONG NOTE FOR PRIYANKA CHOPRA, CALLS HER A 'WALKING INSPIRATION'

Last week, in.com told you all about Hina Khan’s debut in the Cannes Film Festival 2019. She walked down the red carpet in a stunning outfit and that was followed by her partying with global actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. In fact just a few hours ago she shared glimpses from the festival on her Instagram and that post was accompanied by a long caption which is essentially acknowledging her milestone as well as words of appreciation for Priyanka. In a nutshell - Hina gave a shout out to PC for introducing her to people as a star. She also said how she has taken a lot of risks in her career and constantly worked towards breaking stereotypes and proving that television actors have it all and should not be looked down upon. The latter half of her note was about how Priyanka is a ‘walking inspiration’, a person with ‘grace, humility, substance and greatness.’ And also the best version of her dream self. She ended it by writing ‘This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together.’ Now isn’t that really sweet? Anyway, Hina has made her debut at one of the biggest film festivals in the world to reveal the first look of her short film Lines which is a story of a young girl living on the LOC and her struggles in everyday life. Apart from her, some other Indian celebrities present there are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, and Mallika Sherawat. Canne 2019 commenced on 14th May and will go on till May 25, so stay tuned because in.com will keep you updated about everything happening at the French Riviera.

GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 EPISODE 6: TWITTER IS DISAPPOINTED AND HOW!

Everything thing comes to an end eventually. Unfortunately Game of Thrones is no expectation. It is officially bid us farewell forever and that will take some time to digest. However, right from the beginning of the final season that is season 8, and with every episode, fans across the globe have been consistently disappointed with the storyline. And this morning with the final episode out, people on Twitter are articulating their emotions through memes and tweet. And most of it is to do with how the show ended. I must warn you that there are spoilers ahead, just in case you haven’t watched it already. So after episode 5, the fans were pissed about how Cersei and Jamie died and also how Daenerys turned into the mad queen and turned King’s Landing to ashes. But the last episode was no different. The show ended based on one earlier fan theory which suggested how Jon Snow would end up killing Dany and Bran Stark would rule the seven kingdoms as opposed to a few other predictions of Jon or Sansa ending up on the iron throne. Anyway, you can see some of the best reactions on in.com or you could go on to twitter and search from #gameofthrones and find a world of memes and tweets related to the finale. But all said and done, I am going to miss Game of Thrones and I’m sure I’m not the only one. It’s the end of an era.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON AND COLIN JOST ENGAGED AFTER DATING FOR TWO YEARS

Do you know who Colin Jost is? Well, very recently apart from being a co-host on Saturday Night Live’s sketch show Weekend update, Colin is now Scarlett Johansson’s fiancé. The confirmation about this very private couple’s engagement was given by Scarlett’s publicist Marcel Pariseau. She said that they are officially engaged but have not set a wedding date yet. Interestingly, this is Scarlett’s third marriage. She was previously hitched to Ryan Reynolds and also French journalist Romain Dauriac. In fact, she and Romain also have a 5-year-old daughter named Rose. And as far as Colin is concerned, well it’s his first wedding ever. This couple allegedly began dating back in 2017 but were not photographed together until the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War a year later. And then we saw them again on the red carpet for Avengers: Endgame premiere. Man, looks like Black widow really knows how to date in stealth mode.

LUCIFER GROSSED HIGHER IN DIGITAL RIGHTS THAN SATELLITE RIGHTS, REVEALS PRITHVIRAJ!

So the recently released Lucifer which stars Mohanlal and also marks actor Prithviraj’s directorial debut is going strong. How strong you ask? Well, it’s already crossed the 200 crore mark in collections, while it’s still playing in many theatres. The makers also dubbed the film in other languages and released it. After an overwhelming response from the fans, Lucifer has now become one of the biggest grosser ever in the Malayalam industry. Recently the director revealed a few unknown details about the film. He said "Lucifer's producers and I realized that with such a high budget and the buzz surrounding Mohanlal, the movie would definitely have good business. We wanted to make the most use of all of this and thus ended up ensuring that we got a super hit. Also, Lucifer would be one of the first movies to collect more through Digital rights than Satellite rights!"And and and, apart from this, reportedly for the first time ever, the overseas rights of the film were not sold for an outright amount but actually given through a distribution deal. I mean, the film has got Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Prithviraj so with such names, it’s would be surprising if it had flopped. Oh and did you know that this thriller also marks Vivek Oberoi’s debut in Mollywood, he has played the antagonist in the film. So, if any of this information has piqued your interest then the good news is that you can still watch it on the big screen.