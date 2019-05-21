In Com Staff May 21 2019, 8.25 pm May 21 2019, 8.25 pm

Hello, you have reached In.com’s Quickies. In.com’s Quickies mein aapka swagat hai. For gossip and entertainment, please press 1, for anything else, please press the red cross button. Beep. You have chosen gossip and entertainment. Let’s begin.

EXCLUSIVE: AVANTIKA MALIK’S MOTHER VANDANA REACTS TO HER DAUGHTER AND ACTOR IMRAN KHAN’S SEPARATION NEWS

They say if you want to be sure about someone, spend as many years as you can with them before getting married. They also say the bond of having a child together can sometimes be enough to keep you with your better half. Well, they can keep on saying until their throats are sore. That doesn’t change the reality that even though you could have been meant for each other at one point, sometimes people grow in different directions and hence compatibility ends too. Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan dated his wife Avantika Malik for eight years before tying the knot with her in 2011. Spend as many years with them as you can? Check! He even has a 5-year-old daughter with Avantika. Have a child together? Check! Yet things haven’t stayed trouble free and picture perfect between the two, and their marriage might just be in trouble. According to a source quoted by DNA, Avantika allegedly left Imran’s residence at 24, Pali Hill a while ago with daughter Imara and is currently staying with her family. When asked to comment, her mother Vandana Malik confirmed the news but said divorce is definitely not on the cards. Well, we’ve heard denials like that before. We’ll just have to wait patiently for the truth to unravel itself.

VIVEK OBEROI TWEETS APOLOGY, DELETES TWEET MOCKING AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN, ABHISHEK BACHCHAN, AND SALMAN KHAN

Vivek Oberoi must have been stoked that he’s finally back in the limelight with his yet to be released biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But if this happened because he’s been kneeling beside his bed every night and repeating “I want to be back in the limelight, I want to be back in the limelight”, then up comes the classic saying ‘Be careful what you wish for’. Because limelight started pouring in the way he wanted, and now it’s continuing to flow in, but not in the way that he was probably hoping for. He recently shared a meme on Twitter that took a dig at Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. To be fair, the meme took a dig at him as well, but no one really cared to notice that detail and there was an uproar all over social media with him getting heavy backlash. It went so far that even the National Commission for Women sent him a notice demanding a justification. They even threatened him with legal action if he didn’t apologize to the concerned parties. Vivek initially put up a little resistance claiming he hadn’t done anything wrong, but then finally gave in, deleted the tweet, and apologized. Jeez, what a bunch of useless drama over nothing. But then, this is the world we live in, where sticks and stones may break my bones, and words do nothing but offend me.

SAAHO NEW POSTER: INTENSE PRABHAS LOOKS LIKE HE IS READY TO KILL!

The latest poster of Saaho, starring Baahubali actor Prabhas and directed by Sujeeth Reddy is out, and it’s been shared by none other than Prabhas himself, who made his Instagram debut but a month ago. The poster definitely gives out action movie vibes and has a stylish, clean feel to it. But it also seems to have that standard movie poster template one sees these days where there’s a chest-up shot of the lead actor staring intensely into the camera. Anyway, it’s the actual movie that counts in the end, and boy are there some producer biggies like UV Creations, T-Series and Dharma Productions counting on this movie to hit it big in the box office. The movie has been publicized as the most expensive Indian film ever made, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and has had its action sequences choreographed by Kenny Bates. If you don’t know who Kenny bates are, he’s the dude behind major Hollywood movies like Mission Impossible, Transformers, Rush Hour and Armageddon. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Jackie Shroff. So yeah, if this film flops, it’s going to bring one big Jenga tower crashing down. So let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

RAJIV GANDHI DEATH ANNIVERSARY: RAHUL GANDHI, PRIYANKA GANDHI POUR IN THEIR TRIBUTES

Today, May the 21st, is observed every year as Anti-Terrorism Day as it falls on the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. The day he was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally. Rahul Gandhi shared a collage of his late father alongside a picture of himself, describing the former prime minister as gentle, loving, kind and affectionate. Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, shared an old greyscale picture of her giving her papa a hug when she was little with a caption ‘You will always be my hero’. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to him. Rajiv Gandhi, who was the youngest Prime Minister of India and also a recipient of Bharat Ratna, served as the sixth prime minister from 1984 to 1989. Today is his 28th death anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Congress is to hold commemorative programs to bring Gandhi’s contribution to the country under the light.

F1 LEGEND NIKI LAUDA PASSES AWAY AT 70 AFTER PROLONGED ILLNESS

Today has some sad news for Formula One fans who are familiar with Niki Lauda. The F1 legend passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness. If you aren’t a Formula One fan and don’t know who Niki Lauda is, definitely go watch the movie Rush, which also stars Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. An amazing movie that beautifully depicts the rivalry and relationship between Niki Lauda and his arch competitor James Hunt who is played by Chris Hemsworth. Niki won the world championship three times and took the title for Ferrari in 1975, 1977 and for McLaren in 1984. The year 1976 saw him get badly burned in a Formula One crash to the point where a large portion of his face was scarred, a look that he carried on for the rest of his days. But that didn’t stop him and he was back on track to win the championship just a year later. He later even became an airline entrepreneur, but his passion for F1 never ceased and in the midst of battling severe health problems, he still watched Hamilton lead Mercedes to last year’s title from his hospital bed. A perfect example of someone who lived their life to the fullest, and never forgot his one true love and passion, Formula One.