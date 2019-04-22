In Com Staff April 22 2019, 7.05 pm April 22 2019, 7.05 pm

With another week comes another bunch of hot and happening news. And with in.com’s quickies, you get the highlights. Let’s go through some of the latest news and gossip out there.

Salman Khan's Bharat trailer

What makes Eid even more exciting that it already is, is well a film by our very own Salman Khan. This trend has been going on for quite a few years now and he has no intention of breaking that tradition. And so this year, the much awaited film Bharat is on its way and the makers gave us a sneak peak by releasing the trailer a few hours ago. It is definitely a coming of age film with Salman experiencing different phases of his life post independence. Right from being a circus artist in his early days to being in the Indian Navy, Salman’s character Bharat seems to have done it all. Along with Bhai’s multiple avatars, we also catch a glimpse of Disha Patani who plays a trapeze artist. Wearing a yellow saree and dancing to the item number ‘Slow Motion’ she will remind you of a young Raveena Tandon from Tip Tip Barsa Paani. And while you see her paired with the young Bharat, the story progresses and introduces Kartina Kaif. Who will surprise you because she is playing a government employee in a typical sarkari daftar, delivering some intense shud Hindi lines and to top it all, has a curly hairdo which is an interesting look on her, to say the least.

You also have Jackie Shroff playing Salman’s father in the film who named him after the nation.

With some colourful visuals, heavy dialogues and a killer cast, you can expect to be hooked to your seat while watching this paisa-vasool entertainer.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat hits the big screen on June 5.

Dabangg 3 might not have an item song

While I might have just spoken to you about Disha Patani and her item song along with Salman Khan in Bharat, news around Dabangg 3 is telling us that Salman ‘in principle’ is against an item song. His Dabangg franchise is undoubtedly a hit. With the first two instalments having successful track record at the box office, the third one is currently on the floor with the team completing a good amount of the film’s schedule in Indore. And even though there were reports of either Kareena Kapoor Khan or Kartina Kaif featuring in an item number in the third instalment, currently it only features a big question mark. A prominent technician from the Dabangg 3 team recently stated, “Sure, we had Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor, one with the ‘Khan’ in her name and the other without, doing an item song each in Dabangg and its sequel. But who said we have to have an item song in every Dabangg film? During these troubled times when women need to be not objectified at all it’d be most welcome if someone of Salman’s stature and clout takes a stand against these so-called item songs. And what better platform to protest against itemizing women than Dabangg?” Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will have Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo and which makes me wonder about Kareena’s role and where she stands? Oh well looks like we’ll just to wait and let time do the telling.

Alia begged for her role in RRR

Alia Bhatt has come a long way and rightly so. She has proved herself time and time again and deserves to be recognised as one of the most successful and bankable star in Bollywood. With great performances in her recent films like Gully boy and Kalank, she is now got her hands full with currently being involved in five projects. Yes, you heard me; we are going to be seeing her in Brahmastra, Inshallah, Takht, Sadak 2 and RRR. But contrary to the popular belief that it might have been a cakewalk for her to get all these films, she has revealed otherwise. In a recent interview with PTI, Alia spoke about how she literally begged the Babhubali director to bag a role in RRR. She said, “I had bumped into Rajamouli sir at an airport and I begged him that whatever part he has I will do it. That time he had not cast for the girl yet. He said he was anyway talking about my timelines. So I told him whatever be the timelines, I will make it happen. We made it happen.” And if you think that is some serious dedication, Alia has been running the extra mile ever since she got cast in RRR by taking private classes to learn Telugu so that she can dub her own dialogues in the film. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she said, "It is a challenge, yes, I can’t deny that. Telugu is a tough language to learn. But it’s a very expressive language. I want to understand the nuances of the language, why certain words are pronounced the way they are, and what they convey. Only then will I be able to express my character’s feelings." Well, I have only one word for this talented 26 years old actress and that is 'Respect'.

Easter – Robert Downey Junior is the latest bunny in town

Yesterday was not just another Sunday but it was Easter Sunday and while the day might have passed, its sprit has not. And given what the festive day is known for, you should know that anything is possible including Iron Man dressing up as an Easter Bunny. That’s right; Robert Downey Junior shared pictures of himself wearing a costume of an Easter Bunny on his social media yesterday. And naturally these pictures are going viral since but funnily enough they are from a video that was released back in 2016. What’s this video you ask? It’s got RDJ dressed as an Easter bunny and getting hit in the crotch and talking about raise funds for causes close to his heart. It also features him hoping around on a farm with domesticated animals. Is he awesome or is he awesome? Apart from this, in a recent interview he also spoke about fan theories related to Avengers: Endgame. He said “I read in some magazine that the number one fan-voted moment was the airport fight in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ because there are so many superheroes at once. And now that the universe has expanded even more...But one thing that the creatives (of Marvel Studios) don’t want to do is do a bigger repeat of something that’s already worked well.” He also discussed the process of making a film that would be suitable for its brand name by saying, "The challenge this time was how to top or better or expand something without repeating something that has been executed well before. It's kind of like the anti-process.” The final instalment of Avengers is all set to release this Friday so while waiting for that, how about you go check out RDJ rocking his Easter bunny avatar?

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 of makes Twitter go crazy

This month is an absolute treat for movie and TV fans considering everything that has and is going to be released. One of which happens to the GAME OF THRONES. The best fantasy series EVER! Unlike the USA where it releases at 9pm on Sunday, Indian fans got to wake up super early every Monday since it airs here at 6:30 am. But as a true fan of the show, I say it’s worth it. And so the second episode of the final season came out this morning and it was all kinds of awesomeness. Before I get into it, I must warn you that there are spoilers if you haven’t watched it already but for those of you who have I’m sure you would agree with me when I say...How awesome the reunion of Brienne of Tarth and Jaimie Lannister was, and then seeing Jon Snow’s dire wolf Ghost and and, Arya and Gendry’s lovemaking scene! That was a truly mind = blown kind of moment. With all this and much more, the fans over Twitter went crazy speculating all kinds of theories for the upcoming episodes. And let’s not forget the reaction memes which are downright hilarious! By the end of the day, these posts will only grow just like the night army so make sure you watch the episode as soon as possible. A week from now, we will be witnessing the great war between the living and the dead and me, you and everyone else cannot wait to see who wins it. The third episode is going to be longer than the first two and I’m sure no one in their right mind is going to complain about that. So if you’re done watching the second episode and desperately waiting for the next one, might I suggest you head over to twitter and treat yourself to all the posts which got #gameofthrones in it. They will surely help your time fly by faster.