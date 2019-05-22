In Com Staff May 22 2019, 6.26 pm May 22 2019, 6.26 pm

It’s time for some news. Wait, no actually you know what. It’s time for some quality news because that’s what in.com’s quickies are all about; the important highlights to keep to up to date. Let's jump right in.

This is what Salman Khan feels on working with Alia Bhatt in Inshallah!

Over three decades ago, Salman Khan entered Bollywood as a chocolate boy and ever since he’s grown and played several roles. One of his biggest hit was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And now after 20 years, Salman is going to be reuniting with Bhansali for a film called Inshallah which has been the talk of the town after the announcement of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt as the leading pair. In a recent interview with Pune Mirror, when asked about Alia, Bhai said “See how she’s turned it around, from a student to now, it’s beautiful! And no one can take credit for her growth except Alia herself! Jo bhi bole humne usse banaya hai is not to be believed. It’s Alia who has honed her talent.” He continued praising her on a lighter note by saying “A godown of talent will be meeting with a bundle of talent....actually there’s no talent here,” Moving on to the director he also discussed his equation with him “Whenever he and I meet, there is this connect it’s just not an actor-director relationship. Just because he was working with other actors, it didn’t have to hamper or spoil our equation. I work with other directors too, so should he. Now, we will be collaborating on this very sweet love story." Speaking of, unlike Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last few period dramas, Inshallah is said to be a fresh and exciting story. Nonetheless, it’s most likely to release on Eid 2020 as it’s currently being filmed and also because this Eid is all about Salman’s much anticipated Bharat.

Ananya Panday wishes BFF Suhana Khan on her birthday in style!

After her debut in Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday is all over the internet. Another reason for her constantly being on our news feed is because of her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and the third musketeer is Shanya Kapoor who is Sanjay Kapoor’s little princess and these three have got some serious history. Because we experienced a blast from the past today when Ananya posted a throwback picture on her Instagram with Suhana and Shanaya while wishing Suhana on her birthday. In the picture, the trio is posing like Charlie’s Angels while holding toy guns. In the caption she wrote, "happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart We love u Sueeeee #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback." In an earlier conversation with the media, Anayna spoke about Suhana’s reaction to her performance in Student of the Year 2 by saying, “She (Suhana Khan) was really happy when she first saw me in the trailer of Student Of The Year 2. We are sisters and we don't have serious talks, so no word of advice from my end to her but she's going to the New York City for her acting course and I am sure she will do well when she makes her debut.” Huh. So looks like we can expect to see Shah Rukh’s daughter making her debut on the silver screen soon. Anyway, happy birthday Suhana. Have a great year ahead!

So after seeing Rani Mukerji on the big screen last year in Hichki, her next appearance is going to be in Mardaani 2. Which is a sequel to her 2014 hit Mardaani and she will be reprising her role of the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. It has already gone on floors and she is currently in Rajasthan. But apart from filming she recently took some time off to interact with the Kota police force and their families. It was an informal gathering and Rani met about 300 police officers and their families including the assistant superintendent of police of the city Dr Amrita Duha. We got a little more insight on this shindig through a source who revealed that "Rani was thrilled to meet the female top cop of Kota who welcomed her to the gathering and also presided over the super interactive interaction with the city cops. Rani is a much-loved actor of the country given her incredible body of work and she went out of her way to ensure the cops and their families have a great time, Rani spent about an hour at the gathering. She thanked the Kota police for their incredible support during the filming of Mardaani 2 and also said that the film will make each and every police officer in Rajasthan, as well as India, proud. She specially dedicated the film to all the women police officers of the country who work tirelessly and courageously to safeguard law and order and protect the innocent. Rani was overwhelmed with the warm response of the cops and their families towards her,” Produced by filmmaker/husband Aditya Chopra and directed by Gopi Puthran, the release date is yet to be announced but worries not for in.com will keep you updated.

It’s time for some exclusive news. And it’s related to the Lok Sabha polls. One of the major highlights from the election season was to do with the actor Sivakarhikeyan who apparently had cast his vote even though his name was not on the voters’ list. There were reports of how the actor got into a heated argument with the officials after which he was allowed to vote. And that was followed by Sathyabrata Sahoo, the chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu passing an order to take action against the polling officials in Chennai who allowed the actor to vote. When in.com got in touch with Sivakarthikeyan regarding all this he said “There is no controversy at all. I went ahead and cast my vote. Of course, they have said that they will look into the matter and see how my name went missing from the list. If you look at it simply, I have my voters’ ID in hand and have been casting my vote at this place for the past two years. It is some sort of an error that has come up from somewhere. To be honest, my name was there on the list when we had got it checked one month prior to the voting day.” So now that’s out of the way, let’s take a small peek into his career. His latest release Mr.Local was not as big a hit as anticipated but nonetheless, he’s got an exciting slate of films that will hit the screen one after another.

ICC WORLD CUP 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

With the biggest T20 cricket league having ended roughly two weeks ago, all the eyes are now on the ICC World Cup 2019 which is just ten days away. There’s global anticipation for cricket’s biggest extravaganza and there are some serious expectations for the Indian team this year. Who was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night all decked up and ready to fly to the United Kingdom which happens to be the home ground of the tournament this year? The shutterbugs managed to click Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and the rest of the team who were donning official uniforms which is a navy blue suit, white shirt, and striped tie. Before the world cup begins, India will be playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 25 and May 28 respectively. And their first official match will be against South Africa on June 5. During a recently held press conference, Virat Kohli said "It is the most challenging World Cup, any team can upset any team. The team will have to adapt very quickly, there cannot be any room for complacency. That's why it is the World Cup. Handling pressure is the most important thing in the World Cup and not necessarily the conditions. All our bowlers are fresh. No one looks fatigued. This is the challenge. It's like top class clubs in the world of football. They maintain their intensity for five months, be it the La Liga or the English Premier League. We have to play every game with the same intensity." So there you have it, an official word from the captain himself. And we will keep you posted with everything happening on and off-field so stay tuned.