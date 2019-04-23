In Com Staff April 23 2019, 7.36 pm April 23 2019, 7.36 pm

PM Modi catches up with his mother

The Lok Sabha elections, which is currently in its third phase, has India all charged up to choose its new government. And on Tuesday, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi set foot in Ahmedabad to cast his vote as well. Well obviously, because every vote counts. But of course, in good Hindu tradition Modi wasn’t going to head to the polling booth without getting his mom’s blessings first. So he visited his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar where she gave him her blessings and made sure that he ate something sweet because as per Hindu tradition eating something sweet before an important event brings in luck. Well, Modi’s going to need all the luck he can get if he’s to win a second term as Prime Minister. And to make sure he was fully himself, he even dressed in his signature traditional style outfit - the Modi waistcoat and kurta. Finally, after voting, he flaunted his ink-marked finger for the huge crowd that had gathered to see, and appealed to them to use their power to choose the right person. Now, all we can do as citizens is wait.

Deepika Padukone looking forward to the next schedule of her upcoming film Chhapaak

Leaked pictures and videos seem to be a great way to build hype around movies or celebrities these days. How many of them are genuinely leaked and how many are planned leaks it’s hard to say. Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Filming for the movie is underway, having started on March 25 in India’s capital. And some interesting videos have been leaked from the sets. The first one was of her filming on a busy street of Delhi, while the second saw her and the hero of the film Vikrant Massey filming a kissing scene at the terrace of a house. Looks like the locals from the neighbourhood who filmed the scene got their hands on some real juicy footage. Vikrant obviously wasn’t too happy about it or was told to keep mum about the movie, because when asked for a comment on the leaked video, he didn’t want to talk about it. The Delhi shoot has now concluded and the next leg of shooting will happen in Mumbai.

Yogi Adityanath accusing Rahul Gandhi of fake name

Political leaders taking jibes at each other is pretty standard stuff throughout the year. But with the Lok Sabha elections on, attempts to verbally bring down opposition parties is at its highest. The latest in this is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing the President of the Indian National Congress of hoodwinking the nation with his fake name. According to Adityanath, in Britain and Italy, Rahul Gandhi is known as Raul Vinci and that the congress is hiding details of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship. He further went on to say that in Amethi, the Congress leaders worship in a temple while in Kerala they visit mosques. An independent candidate, Dhruv Lal, even filed a complaint in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency about the alleged discrepancies in Rahul Gandhi’s election affidavit. I for one am super curious as to whether these claims are real or not.

Nayanthara joins Superstar Rajinikanth on the sets of Darbar in Mumbai

After teaming up with Rajinikanth for the films Chandramukhi in 2005 and Kuselan in 2008, it has just been confirmed that actress Nayanthara is teaming up with the superstar for the third time for his forthcoming cop drama Darbar. Both Lyca Productions and the director of the film AR Murugadoss took to Twitter to announce the news. Fans are super excited about this movie because Rajinikanth, who will be playing an IPS officer, will be seen in a cop role after a very long time. There are also rumours that the makers will be roping in a known Bollywood face for the antagonist’s role. The antagonist’s son on the other hand will be played by Prateik Babbar, who got the role after the director was impressed with his performance in Baaghi 2. Well, the first look of the film looks great, Rajinikanth is going to be playing a cop after a while, Nayanthara is now also a part of the film, and Prateik is coming in as the villain’s son. Are you sold yet or are you sold yet? That’s ok, you have time to think about it. Time only till Pongal 2020 though, because that’s when the movie comes out.

Olympia makes a ‘racket’

You can get your mother’s eyes, or your father’s hair, and any number of character traits, features and genetic inclinations can be passed down from parents to children. But can something as abstract as a love for a certain sport be passed down too? Well, this definitely can’t be confirmed with any scientific backing, but it certain seems possible after a video with Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia came out. She can barely even walk around on her own, but the 19 month old is already all set to take on the world of tennis. In the video, we can see the little cutie rustling up multiple tennis rackets from Serena’s storeroom and bringing them one by one to the living room to play with before she throws them on the floor. With Serena and her sister Venus both being tennis champions, it’ll come as no surprise to anyone if Olympia eventually takes up tennis and dominates the court. Well, apparently even Serena thinks so, with her caption for the video being ‘History in the making...’.