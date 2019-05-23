  2. Entertainment
back
Abhishek SharmaAzerbaijanBharatiya Janata PartyBJPBJP WinsBollywoodBond 25Daniel CraigDanny BoyleDarbarDavid DhawanDr. Madeleine SwannDulquer Salmanek ladki ko dekha toh aisa lagaElection 2019 resultsElections 2019EntertainmentJames BondLea SeydouxLok Sabha electionsNaMoNarendra ModiNarendra Modi WinsNatasha DalalpoliticsRajinikanthRami MalekSonam KapoorSuniel ShettyThe Zoya FactorTrending In SouthVarun Dhawan
nextExclusive PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi has this message for Rahul Gandhi

within