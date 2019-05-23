In Com Staff May 23 2019, 9.23 pm May 23 2019, 9.23 pm

Greetings oh patrons, it’s time to put on those aprons, for this cookout of gossip, fry one side and then toss it, so come on you celeb geeks, welcome to In.com’s Quickies. Booyah!

Narendra Modi's BJP records a historic win

No one was sure what the results of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections would have in store for us. Following Shakespeare’s Hamlet, to BJP, or not to BJP, that is the question...that was on everyone’s mind. Well, it looks like that’s been cleared up though. BJP’s star campaigner, PM Narendra Modi has done it again and the BJP is on its way to an even bigger win than the one it managed in 2014. From the UPA government’s perspective though, being blown away by the Modi wave, again, doesn’t seem like as much fun. So the BJP required 272 seats to form the government, but it seems like the party is set to cross the 300 mark. Such madness. And with the 300 mark shall it also enter the realm of ‘This is Sparta’. But keeping Spartan yelling moments aside, apart from managing to hold on to its pet states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the Hindi belt, it has also conquered new territory in Bengal, Odisha, and the northeast. I guess for the BJP, this is the election version of earning their six-pack abs and warrior status. Plus, they don’t have to die like the Spartans. Sounds like a win-win!

David Dhawan calls Varun Dhawan's wedding stories 'BOGUS'

The way of the celebrity media journalist may take one on a journey that is long, laborious and filled with many an obstacle on the way, but at the end, you are sure to be rewarded with that elixir of life - the never-ending cauldron of gossip. Oh, the sweet nectar. Ok, I’m overdoing it just a little bit. The point I was getting to is, if you’re trying to find out gossip about a celebrity and they’re being evasive, try their mom, or their sister, or their best friend. Or better yet, try the celebrity ka baap. If the baap doesn’t know what’s going on, he will make up what’s going on on the spot, and that will be the truth because the baap’s word is the law. Varun Dhawan obviously hasn’t been answering any questions as to when his wedding to Natasha Dalal, the love of his life, is happening. So in order to get some answers, his baap David Dhawan was gotten in touch with. After joking about how the media seems to have decided the venue, the month and even the date of his son’s wedding, he rubbished the rumour that his son is getting married sometime this year on account that he was currently too busy shooting Remo D’Souza’s movie and post that will start shooting for his papa’s film. So if the wedding is to happen, it will happen next year and not before that. He then ended the interview with a humble request to not turn people’s weddings into entertainment as they are important aspects of anyone’s life. Well, can’t argue there. But you’re talking to celebrity media journalists. Come on, what do you expect?

The Zoya Factor gets a new release date

Apparently, everyone wants Sonam Kapoor to do drama, but Sonam isn’t interested in what everyone wants. Sonam wanted to do something light-hearted, especially after Khubsoorat, so she decided to take up a fun part playing Zoya in Abhishek Sharma’s next movie titled The Zoya Factor. The romantic comedy is based on the book with the same name by Anuja Chauhan and will see her pairing up with Malayalam cinema heartthrob Dulquer Salman. The makers of the film have been leaving everyone in a state of confusion and frustration after constantly pushing the release date. And that’s happened, yet again. The fresh new date is now out and Sonam took to her social media account on Thursday to share it, and as a bonus, even put up the movie’s fresh poster. The movie release, which was postponed due to pending post-production work, which is the standard response, and also so it wouldn't be forgotten amidst the World Cup fever, is now set to release on September 20th. As for the storyline of the movie, Zoya Singh Solanki, played by Sonam, is an advertising agency executive, while Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Zoya meets Nikhil through her job and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup.

Suniel Shetty will play a negative role in Darbar

Suniel Shetty may not have played a negative role in almost fifteen years, but it looks like he’s been feeling a little ‘bad’ of late. And I’m not talking ‘I broke a red light’ level bad. I’m talking ‘I want to take down Rajinikanth’ level bad. The latest from Rajinikanth’s current-in-progress film Darbar is that Suniel Shetty has been brought on board to combat the superstar in it. He’s going to be the main villain and his son will be played by Prateik Babbar. And the good news is that since there will be a lot of action stretches, Suniel needs a nice, juicy bulked up look. So he’s been hitting the gym regularly to get those muscles looking mean. Produced by Lyca and directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar went on floors on the 10th of April and ticked its first schedule of shooting off the list recently. Suniel is slated to join the team in the second schedule which is to begin soon in Mumbai. Godspeed, Suniel Shetty. If you’re facing Rajinikanth, you’ll definitely need it.

Daniel Craig injured his ankle while shooting for the James Bond movie

In Greek mythology, the only place the famous Greek hero Achilles could get hurt was on his heel, and it was through an arrow in his heel that he was finally killed. Following in his footsteps, or more appropriately, hobbling in his footsteps, Daniel Craig seems to be on the same path of destruction after injuring his ankle on the set of the new James Bond movie. Ok, maybe destruction is too extreme a word, but the actor will have to undergo minor surgery on his ankle and will need to take two weeks off from filming to recover from the operation. The injury was sustained while running during the filming of a scene in Jamaica. Seeing as Daniel is famous for being a fan of doing his own stunts for movies, I suppose an injury was inevitable at some point or the other. The good news is the two weeks he needs to take off for rest isn’t going to extend the release date of the movie which will stay the same. Production will continue during that period and the movie is expected to release on April 8th, 2020. Oh btw, this Bond film has a super exciting villain in store for everyone in the form of Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar-winning star Rami Malek. Let that piece of information soak in while you wait for the movie.