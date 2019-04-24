In Com Staff April 24 2019, 7.33 pm April 24 2019, 7.33 pm

With so much information going around and with such little time to consume it, what’s the best way to stay updated? It’s none other than in.com’s quickies. Let’s go through some of the highlights for today.

This election season, we have been seeing a good number of celebrities from the film industry getting involved in politics by contesting in the elections this year. And today even Akshay Kumar entered the political spectrum but not as a candidate but rather an interviewer. A few hours ago he was interviewing the Prime minister of the country. The 51-year-old actor sat down with Narendra Modi and exchanged a candid and completely non-political dialogue which safe to say is a refreshing change of pace for everyone. Akshay came up with some interesting questions to which Modi responded with some equally interesting answers. It was rather a long interview but to give you a gist; Upon being asked if he ever though he’ll end up becoming the prime minister, Modi said that he never thought of it. As a common man, if he got any decent job, his mother would have distributed jaggery amongst the neighbours. The PM was also questioned about having friends with the opposition and it turns out that he in fact does have many friends and dines with them once or twice a year. It was also fascinating to find out that Mamata Banerjee sends him gifts. The interview also gave us a glimpse on Modi’s plans after retirement and one thing he wants to explore is how to sleep for more than 3 to 4 hours in a day. Apart from this they also discussed his fashion inspiration, how often he gets angry and much more. If this has piqued your interest, then I would highly suggest reading about it all on in.com

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to act in Coolie No 1 remake

8 years ago, It was in Student of the Year, we first saw Varun Dhawan on the big screen. And ever since then, there has been no turning back for this talented actor. He has proved himself time and time again in order to become one of the most bankable actors in the industry today. During his journey so far, he has collaborated twice with his father David Dhawan in Mein Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, both of which were well-received by the audience. And looks this much-loved father-son duo are back in action with the remake of Coolie No 1. But that’s not all. Recently the female lead for the film was also revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. And it’s none other than Sara Ali Khan. She might just be two films old, but after quality performances in both Kedarnath as well as Simbaa she is loved by the industry and the fans alike. A Mumbai Mirror’s source earlier stated that “Impressed with Varun’s performance in one of his upcoming films, David wanted to collaborate with his son again for an out-and-out comedy for which he has already begun pre-production and frequent meetings with technicians. However, this one isn’t a remake like Judwaa 2 but an original script that will revive David’s No 1 series,”Now I’m sure that most of you out there must be aware of David and Govinda’s iconic collaboration on all kinds of No 1 movies. Be it Hero No 1 or Biwi No 1, or Jodi No 1 or Shaadi No 1. It almost turned into a series of sorts and it was pretty damn funny. And honestly, I’m quite intrigued to see how the Dhawan’s turn this funny to funnier.

Rishabh Pant – The babysitter

Rishabh Pant has become quite a familiar name especially after his exceptional performance in the recent India’s tour to Australia test series. In the final test match he became the fourth Indian wicket keeper to score a 150 at the Sydney Cricket field. And around that time, the world also discovered that he was equally talented off-field. This interesting piece of information had transpired when Australian skipper Tim Paine had challenged him to babysit his kids so that he could go on a movie date with his wife Bonnie Paine. To which he happily obliged and ended up being earning the title of the Best Babysitter by Mrs Paine. And based on Shikhar Dhawan’s latest instagram story looks like Pant is back at it. The video has Rishabh wheeling Shikhar’s kid on his suitcase and the kid seem to love it. Back in January 2019 he was also requested by Rohit Sharma to babysit his newborn and he readily agreed. Looks like this talented young Indian cricketer is surely enjoying his new found side-business.

Maise William’s reacts to her sex scene in Game of Thrones

The second episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones had a lot to offer. Which naturally made the viewers feel a lot of different emotions, and one of those emotions was feeling repulsive because the episode had Maisie William’s character Arya Stark making love to Gendry for the first time. Which is understandable considering Maisie’s character was 11 years old when the show began and the fans have seen her grow with every season passing. And even though her character is 18 now it was hard to stomach her being intimate. But Maise acknowledged this discomfort and tried to lighten the awkwardness by tweeting “if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too” She also clarified in a recent interview that sh had control over how much of her body was seen on the screen during the scene. She initially thought that the suggestion of a sex scene was a joke but then the show runners David and Dan told her that ‘It's the end of the world, what else would you have her do? This may be is a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow, which she never does, ‘Not Today'. "And after it aired, Maisie said, "It's interesting to see Arya be a bit more human, speak more normally about things people are scared of. It has certainly got Game Of Thrones fans talking, mostly because they were not prepared for the scene to unfold in that way."But personally speaking, it’s just crazy to see that there are millions of people out there who care so much about a fictional character. I mean, it really does make you think how powerful movies and TV are as mediums.

Priya Dutt’s gesture for her brother Sanjay Dutt

The ongoing Lok Sabha Elections are keeping all the politicians on their toes while they’re relentlessly campaigning across the country. The support for most of them is in abundance be it from the common man or friends or family. One such politician who has been keeping busy is the former lawmaker Priya Dutt who is contesting for the Congress party from Mumbai North Central constituency.In one of her recent campaigns she was accompanied by her brother Sanjay Dutt. The actor shared a glimpse on his Instagram where we can see the siblings greeting a huge crowd who came to support their rally. Amidst all the hustle-bustle, just when Sanjay Dutt was about to wipe the sweat off his face, Priya decided to give him a hand by doing it for him. That was a really nice gesture and brother Dutt seem to have responded to it by appealing to his fans to cast their vote for a better future of the country. Earlier he had written a short message for his sister which read , “March ahead and win that’s what I want to say to her. I wish her all the best for this exam as well.” To which Priya reciprocated by revealing that she and Sanjay had been through a lot of hardships in life and this was yet another exam that she was facing and was happy to have her brother around. Well, all said and done, no matter who you are family is family.