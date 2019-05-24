In Com Staff May 24 2019, 7.34 pm May 24 2019, 7.34 pm

PRIYANKA CHOPRA, DEEPIKA PADUKONE: HAVE YOU SEEN THESE CANNES RED CARPET OUTFIT INSPIRED DESSERTS?

It’s no surprise that some of India’s top celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Hina Khan are all over the internet right now. After all, they all recently walked the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet this year. But unlike everyone who’s been discussing their gorgeous and eccentric outfits, a well-known pastry chef came up with a refreshing fusion. Pooja Dhingra who runs her bakery Le 15 Patisserie in Mumbai has created desserts replicating these grand celeb outfits. For Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s off-shoulder canary yellow gown she made lemon éclairs and used lemon mousse to recreate the frills. Deepika Padukone’s Peter Dundas gown got a sweet rendition through white chocolate cupcakes and a bow made out of chocolate. Raspberry and white chocolate meringue éclairs were dedicated to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red and white strapless gown. Priyanka Chopra’s Roberto Cavalli dress’s dessert version was a chocolate cake with chocolate crumbles and the whole thing was made extra sparkly. And lastly, Hina Khan’s geometric lavender dress helped Pooja redefine her lavender macarons to perfection. But you know what, me saying it doesn’t even begin to do justice to this amazing desserts so how about you go check out and drool over the pictures on in.com?

May 23, 2019, marked the massive victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he won more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Following his humongous triumph, his well-wishers flooded the internet with congratulatory messages for him and his party. Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap poured in his wishes too, but along with it, he also raised a complaint. The filmmaker, who is known for his outspoken nature, wrote about how his daughter is getting threatened by one of the Prime Minister’s followers.

Calling himself PM Modi’s ‘dissenter’, Kashyap, in his tweet, questioned PM Modi about how to deal with people who are celebrating his victory by threatening his daughter Aliyah. He attached a screenshot of the person who commented on Aliyah’s pictures and used cuss words for both her and her father.

When filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit retweeted Kashyap’s post claiming that the abuser’s Twitter handle seems to be photoshopped as it doesn’t exist, Kashyap lashed out at him too and called him a moron

We contacted Ashok Pandit for his reaction on the same. He exclusively told in.com, “Your entire reason of sending this tweet to Narendra Modi is not because your daughter is in trouble, it’s basically what you’re trying to tell the world that this country is intolerant which you have been propagating. We are not fools here, the country is also not a fool, and that’s why they have elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.”

He further added, “His response to me was with more abusive language. Maybe he was drunk that time and he must be having his w**d which he normally has and he was not even in his senses. So he sends a WhatsApp message to me where he uses more abusive language. I had also written in my first tweet that I’m ready to come with you to the police station because if this man is true, he should be punished to the maximum level. He should not be spared because I have faced the same situation with my daughter. I didn’t complain to the Prime Minister, I went to the police station. The police took action against him. So you normally go to the police and not complain to the Prime Minister. So this intention of his is what I question."

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead is set to hit the screen in a couple of weeks. The film’s trailer and the songs have been well received by the audiences and the star-cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. While Salman and Katrina are the main face of the film and are seen at all promotional outings, Sunil Grover, who plays a pivotal role was also seen at some events. But Sunil recently ditched Salman and Katrina when the duo visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and the reason will probably not surprise you.

Salman and the team kick-started the promotions by visiting Star Sports studio and spoke to Bruce Lee for an episode on IPL 2019. While Salman and Katrina were good enough for it, Salman took Sunil along with him to be on the show as he is one of the most popular names on the small screen. Another big stop for all the Bollywood stars to promote their films is The Kapil Sharma Show. But did Sunil make it to Kapil's show? We all know the history they share and if sources are to be believed, Salman Khan left it on Sunil Grover whether he wants to come on the show or not.

“Sunil would not have said no to Salman but he (Salman) wanted Sunil to make a decision. Sunil didn’t want to be on the show and he clearly said no to Salman and the actor was ok with his decision,” said a source close to Salman.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma made for one of the deadliest combinations on the small screen and the two together broke the TRP charts of the show. But Kapil and Sunil had a fallout and the latter opted out of the show and eventually, the show had to be shut down.

Though the two have always maintained that things are okay between them, the case seems to be otherwise.

For the last few days, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in Ethiopia, in an effort to empower children, and to spread awareness of the education program as the global goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. After a thrilling debut at Cannes, she made way to Ethiopia to fulfil her duties and has been sharing inspirational stories about the children there and the work UNICEF is doing for the underprivileged kids.

Needless to say, UNICEF’s and Priyanka’s efforts are commendable in Ethiopia in empowering children. Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram to do a Q&A round about her work with UNICEF and the trip to Ethiopia, when a fan while appreciating her work, questioned her, “What about our Motherland?” Here, the fan was referring to her country, India. The actor gracefully replied, “I believe that a child is a child and we all are global citizens and we need to care about the future of children all over the world. I have worked with UNICEF in India for many years and will continue to do so.”

Another question popped up regarding the role she will be playing during her trip to the kids, to which the actress replied, “Ethiopia at the moment is going through a silent emergency, and I am going to these refugee camps to meet these kids, listen to their stories and be a voice for them, use my voice to amplify theirs, to get the world to care.”

Chopra has been visiting primary schools as an attempt to highlight UNICEF’s efforts of ensuring that students are getting quality education and that each child gets into school. Moreover, she has been a medium to spread awareness regarding gender-based violence, sexual violence and child marriage there. When the Quantico actress was in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, she met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.

In the past, as part of her UNICEF’s duties of being a global ambassador, Priyanka has visited Bangladesh to spend some time with Rohingya children and has also visited Zimbabwe.

SAI PALLAVI: NGK TAUGHT ME THINGS THAT NO OTHER FILM DID SO FAR

Pretty and young actress Sai Pallavi ruled the roost with her amazing dance moves for Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby, which clocked more than 450 million views on YouTube. Up next for her is the massive political drama NGK, which has Suriya starring in the lead role with Rakul Preet Singh giving her company. Sai Pallavi, who is extremely choosy about her projects, picked up this offer without any second thoughts because of the names associated with it – mainly director Selvaraghavan and Suriya. Right from the start of the promotional run, Sai Pallavi has been happy to admit that NGK was indeed one of her toughest performances yet, giving her real confidence and beating her best as an actress till date.

“NGK taught me things that no other film did so far. For the first two days, I found it so hard even for the smallest of scenes. Selva sir used to act and depict the scenes in the way he wanted it. For my other films, I used to take influences from what I’ve seen, and some other films too. But for NGK, I wrapped up all my past experiences and worked on the film purely based on what Selva sir had instructed me to do. Learning to unlearn was my biggest learning from NGK,” said the actress, in one of her recent interviews.NGK, despite its numerous delays, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Right from the launch of the trailer and the songs, the film has brought in a lot of attention, with Selvaraghavan’s hardcore fans already starting to guess the storyline of the film, possible layers, and the dynamics. All said and done, it does look like we are in for some terrific performances from Suriya and Sai Pallavi. With just a week to, we are getting closer to the answers!